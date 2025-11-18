Georgia Real Estate Leaders Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners and Southeast Mortgage of Georgia, Inc. Team Up to Simplify Buying and Selling of Homes

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners, the largest Real Estate franchise in the state of Georgia announced today an exclusive strategic partnership with Southeast Mortgage of Georgia, Inc. (Southeast Mortgage), the largest non-bank mortgage lender in the state. Through this alliance, Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners and Southeast Mortgage will empower AI technology and class-leading service to consolidate the buyer and seller process into one seamless experience eliminating common pain points in the current buyer or seller journey to create a more connected real estate transaction.

“This partnership with Southeast Mortgage is about creating something bigger than a lending relationship; it’s about alignment, elevating the client experience, and creating opportunities for our agents,” said Bryan Fair, Founding Partner of Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners. “Together, we are building a model where our top agents have the opportunity for a true stake in the client’s journey, powered by technology to drive greater effectiveness, and build the future of how real estate and mortgage work hand in hand.”

This strategic alliance, a first-of-its-kind partnership in the state of Georgia, brings together two proven leaders in their respective spaces capable of an unrivaled best-in-class solution from a single point of contact. Leveraging technology, such as AI-powered tools using rich data models to automate manual processes, advanced digital marketing for reaching buyers/sellers at various stages of the sales funnel, and integration with the free-to-download SoutheastGO mobile app, powered by Southeast Mortgage, clients will experience faster closings, personalized lending guidance, real-time updates on application status and professional real estate agent expertise for peace of mind. The result? An end-to-end curated experience, led by experts in real estate and residential mortgage solutions, designed to reimagine how homes are bought, financed, and sold.

“In my 32 years in mortgage lending, I have never seen two cultures align as seamlessly as Southeast Mortgage and Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners,” said Cal Haupt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Mortgage. “We share the same commitment to redefine how mortgage professionals and real estate agents work together to deliver an exceptional client experience built on trust, expert advice, and fast competent service. We are simplifying the mortgage process, reducing uncertainty, and enabling clients to buy and sell real estate more quickly and confidently than previously possible. This partnership is a win for everyone that values trust, innovation, and a culture that genuinely cares about their needs.”

About Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners

Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners is consistently recognized for its collaboration, innovation, and culture. With 12 market centers (including Augusta Partners, Greater Athens, and Premier), multiple business centers, and new expansion plans underway, Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners continues to lead with vision and momentum. Ranked #1 in Metro Atlanta by Atlanta Business Chronicle for both units sold and volume sold, the company sets the benchmark for excellence in real estate leadership. With more than 3,100 agents and over $5.8 billion in annual sales, Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners stands as a leading Georgia real estate powerhouse - serving communities across the state with innovation and impact.

About Southeast Mortgage

Established in 1993, Southeast Mortgage of Georgia, Inc., is Georgia’s largest employee-owned mortgage lender and one of the leading financial providers in the Southeastern United States, offering comprehensive residential mortgage solutions. With a focus on service, technology, and community, Southeast Mortgage simplifies mortgage lending through its innovative mobile app SoutheastGO and Technology Stack to manage the mortgage process with confidence, convenience, and transparency for both agents and consumers. Southeast Mortgage is Proud to be: The Official Home Loan Lender of the Georgia Bulldogs and The Official Home Loan Lender of Georgia Tech Athletics.

For more information visit www.SoutheastMortgage.com.