TMA Systems Completes Workday Design Approved Integration

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TMA Systems today announced that it has launched a Workday Design Approved Integration. TMA Systems provides customers with a seamless integration that connects WebTMA with Workday Financial Management.

Seamlessly connect Workday Financials with WebTMA to unify asset, labor, and cost data—eliminating manual work and empowering smarter, data-driven decisions. Share

The integration gives organizations a single, accurate source of truth for labor, cost, and asset data. Maintenance updates and financial information stay in sync, eliminating manual entry and reconciliation. This turnkey integration gives leaders a clear view of where time and money are spent, making it easy to plan budgets, manage resources, and measure operational performance.

“Our integration with Workday represents a powerful step forward for our clients,” said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. “By connecting workforce and asset management in real time, organizations can eliminate manual processes, gain deeper insights, and focus on driving measurable results.”

In use at four leading higher education institutions, the Workday+WebTMA integration is already helping campuses see their operations in sharper focus. While proven in higher education, the integration delivers the same value to organizations in any industry by bringing financial, workforce, and facilities data together for clear insights, accurate forecasting, and allows leaders to spend more time focusing on strategic priorities.

More information on TMA Systems’ integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About TMA Systems

For over 30 years, TMA Systems has delivered trusted maintenance management software. Our solutions—from asset and facilities management to calibration and risk—help organizations reduce downtime, boost efficiency, and control costs. With scalable technology, personalized implementations, expert consulting, and in-house support, TMA empowers clients across education, healthcare, government, and corporate sectors to achieve long-term operational success.