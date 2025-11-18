-

Robinson Helicopter Company Joins Team M1 to Transform U.S. Army Flight Training

DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M1 Support Services (M1) announced today that Robinson Helicopter Company, the top choice worldwide for helicopter training, will provide its R66 helicopter to Team M1 for the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) program. This Army initiative seeks to improve student pilot proficiency and reduce costs through a turn-key Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) service.

“More than 1,900 Robinson helicopters are used for civil and military flight training programs worldwide,” said Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, U.S. Army (Retired), M1 Strategic Advisor. “Safe, rugged, and reliable, it’s the perfect training aircraft for the Army and offers lower operating costs than any competitor.”

Made in America, the R66 helicopter benefits from a strong U.S.-based supply chain that ensures repair parts are readily available to support the Army’s high operational tempo at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

“In addition to R66 helicopters, our holistic solution for Flight School Next features innovative training and simulation technologies that are truly transformative,” added George Krivo, CEO of M1 Support Services. “M1 will provide high-quality pilot training at a more affordable cost for our partners.”

M1 supports all branches of the military in managing, operating, and sustaining large scale aviation training enterprises. At Fort Rucker, M1 supports a 240,000 Flying Hour Program, scheduling, launching, recovering and maintaining hundreds of aircraft daily. The scale, scope, and complexity of this program are unmatched among the several large training fleets supported by M1 across the Services.

Learn more about M1’s “Flight School First” solution featuring the R66 on YouTube. See CLIMB HIGHER | EPISODE 7 | AMERICAN MADE ADVANTAGE | ROBINSON HELICOPTER COMPANY at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbEfDRWyzcA

About M1 Support Services, a Cerberus Capital Management Company
M1 Support Services is a mission-first, force-multiplying partner solely dedicated to providing aviation solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, Allies, and partner nations. Our complete spectrum of services includes training and simulation, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), logistics, flight operations, aircraft modifications and upgrades. Learn more at www.M1services.com.

