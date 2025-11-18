Morningstar Unleashes AI-Ready Investing Insights in Microsoft AI Tools

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, has launched integrations that enable licensed users and firms to access its AI-ready data and research from within Microsoft’s AI tools. This includes Morningstar’s vast data and research library that spans its global coverage of open-end funds, ETFs, and stocks alongside portfolio analytics, ratings, performance data, and proprietary methodologies.

Microsoft Foundry: Integrate Morningstar’s content into enterprise-scale AI applications.

Integrate Morningstar’s content into enterprise-scale AI applications. Microsoft Copilot Studio: Build custom AI agents powered by Morningstar data and research for tailored workflows.

Build custom AI agents powered by Morningstar data and research for tailored workflows. Microsoft 365 Copilot: Coming soon, connect Morningstar directly into M365 Copilot to surface Morningstar insights through productivity tools like Microsoft Teams.

Adam Wheat, head of Data & Research Solutions, chief technology officer for Direct Platform, Morningstar: “Investors should be able to access trusted, independent data and insights wherever they choose to work. By teaming with Microsoft, we’re removing friction and putting the breadth and depth of our data and human intelligence right inside the AI tools they already use.”

Financial advisors, asset managers, and institutional investors face mounting pressure to deliver personalized insights, respond to market shifts, and manage growing volumes of data while meeting rising client expectations and regulatory demands. Morningstar’s integrations with Microsoft leverage the Morningstar Agent and the Morningstar Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to help break bottlenecks found in fragmented workflows, enabling secure entitlement-based access to quality data and research within the platforms they already use.

Bill Borden, corporate vice president of Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft: “Morningstar’s trusted data, combined with Microsoft’s AI solutions, are transforming how financial services professionals work. By automating complex workflows and eliminating friction across fragmented systems, Morningstar and Microsoft are creating new value for the industry—accelerating innovation, driving operational excellence, and delivering richer, more personalized client experiences.”

Who Benefits

Asset & Wealth Managers: Accelerate research, portfolio analysis, and client reporting.

Accelerate research, portfolio analysis, and client reporting. Advisors: Deliver personalized, AI-powered insights and engaging client experiences at scale.

Deliver personalized, AI-powered insights and engaging client experiences at scale. Institutional Investors: Integrate Morningstar’s intelligence into custom AI workflows for compliance, risk, and strategy.

Morningstar’s Data and Insights, Anywhere Investors Work

By enabling seamless access to proprietary, quality data and research—including exclusive PitchBook insights—in Morningstar products, leading AI platforms, and proprietary client tools, Morningstar accelerates speed-to-insight and empowers investors anywhere they work.

Morningstar’s approach combines:

Proprietary Data & IP: Morningstar delivers rigorously collected, enriched, and uniquely categorized data, including non-public PitchBook intelligence.

Morningstar delivers rigorously collected, enriched, and uniquely categorized data, including non-public PitchBook intelligence. Frictionless Access: Flexible commercial models and secure, entitlement-based access via the Morningstar Agent or the MCP server enable instant, scalable integration with AI platforms.

Flexible commercial models and secure, entitlement-based access via the Morningstar Agent or the MCP server enable instant, scalable integration with AI platforms. Relentless Expansion & Customization: Morningstar is rapidly expanding AI-ready coverage and adapts content to evolving client needs.

Morningstar is rapidly expanding AI-ready coverage and adapts content to evolving client needs. Human-Centered AI: Every integration is guided by the expertise of Morningstar’s experts and analysts, supporting accuracy and trust.

With these AI connections, Morningstar is removing friction, breaking barriers that stand between investors and their goals. Learn more at www.morningstar.com/business/insights/artificial-intelligence or www.morningstar.com/business/products/direct-ai-solutions.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $369 billion in AUMA as of Sept. 30, 2025. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.

©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

