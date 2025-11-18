Canoe and Prime Buchholz Expand Partnership to Deliver Complete Private Markets Intelligence Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canoe Intelligence and Prime Buchholz today announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership into a comprehensive private markets intelligence solution that gives alternative investors rapid insight into their portfolios.

By connecting best-in-class capabilities across document collection, validation, and analytics, the partnership eliminates the manual handoffs that typically slow alternatives workflows. Investment, research, and data teams use the unified offering to track performance metrics, analyze and project cash flows, and identify exposures across their alternative investments.

Commenting on the transformation his firm has experienced at a Canoe client advisory roundtable in New York City in October, Investment Manager Andrew Yancey at Wadhwani Family Office shared, "Previously, understanding ownership at the portfolio company level was time consuming and pulled us away from higher-impact work. With Canoe and PrimePlus®, we have a clear view of our portfolio company holdings and exposures within a few clicks. The offering has meaningfully reduced the manual work connecting financials, notes, and quarterly updates into a coherent picture, and made us more effective partners to our stakeholders.”

Zack Helgeson, Head of Product at Canoe Intelligence, expounded on the positive response clients are having to a solution that connects the full alts workflow. "By linking Canoe's automated collection and our AI extraction with Prime Buchholz's data validation, and PrimePlus® analytics, what previously took an investment team days or weeks is now effortless and available on demand—with complete audit trails from source documents to final insights. This combination of transparency, speed, and institutional-grade accuracy will transform how investment teams work."

The unified offering builds on Prime Buchholz's multi-year use of Canoe's platform to automate document collection and data processing for its approximately 250 institutional clients. Rather than building separate connections to multiple systems, Prime Buchholz invested in Canoe as its standardized data layer. This operational advantage paved the way for the development of an expanded partnered solution.

"It’s really the connection between platforms that scales investor outcomes," explains Dan Ricci, Head of Information Systems at Prime Buchholz. "Building on Canoe’s automation, our team layers in multi-tier validation and enrichment logic before client data hits PrimePlus®. Together, our analysts are handling significantly more funds than before, and clients get portfolio company data in a couple days versus the industry standard of two plus weeks."

In this way, the expanded partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward shared infrastructure, where technology providers, service firms, and analytics platforms connect seamlessly rather than through separate point-to-point integrations.

“For too long, alternatives data has been trapped in proprietary systems that don't talk to each other," says Mike Muniz, Chief Strategy Officer at Canoe Intelligence. "What you're seeing with this partnership is a different approach: Canoe connects GPs to LPs, and LPs to their service providers and analytics platforms. Clients can then get the full picture—from source documents to portfolio insights—because the technology is designed to integrate, not isolate. An AI-powered exchange is emerging in our industry, and that's exactly what we’re focused on building at Canoe today.”

The enhanced Canoe x PrimePlus® integration is available immediately to alternative investors at exchange.canoeintelligence.com/prime-plus with onboarding and implementation support coordinated by both firms.

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”) is the platform for smarter alts management. We redefine alternative investment intelligence with AI-driven software that directly addresses the core challenges of private markets. Our technology empowers institutions, LPs, and wealth managers to future-proof their alts infrastructure, modernizing systems and providing a scalable foundation for long-term growth and compliance. By automating manual data processing with AI-native precision, Canoe helps clients reduce operational costs and risks, significantly lowering overhead and mitigating errors. Ultimately, our timely, accurate, and comprehensive data enables investment teams to drive superior investment outcomes through deeper insights and more profitable allocation strategies. With Canoe, it’s all about making Alts, smarter. Learn more at www.canoeintelligence.com.

About Prime Buchholz

Prime Buchholz LLC is a leading investment advisor and OCIO provider serving approximately 250 institutional clients across endowments, foundations, healthcare organizations, pension funds, and family offices. Founded in 1988, the firm is 100% employee-owned with no parent organization or outside investors. The firm's proprietary PrimePlus® technology platform delivers sophisticated portfolio analytics and reporting solutions across all asset classes, enabling clients to make faster, more informed investment decisions.