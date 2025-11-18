Boxlight Corporation Expands Decade-Long Partnership with Clayton County Public Schools to Enhance Educational Impact for Student Learning and Teacher Effectiveness

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), recognized as one of the top ed-tech companies in the world and leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, education software, and professional development, today announced that Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) in Georgia has opted to continue its decade-long technology partnership with Boxlight.

The technology extension will enhance instruction and collaboration across all middle and high school classrooms within the district, expanding one of Boxlight’s most enduring and successful district partnerships. This builds on more than nine years of continuous collaboration focused on transforming teaching and learning through dependable, innovative, and easy-to-use technology coupled with personalized support.

Empowering Teachers and Students

Over the past decade, CCPS has successfully leveraged Boxlight’s interactive displays and Mimio® software and platforms to create engaging, student-centered learning environments. Teachers across the district benefit from the familiar, consistent software platform that has evolved alongside Boxlight’s technology — from MimioStudio installed software solutions to today’s seamless award winning MyClass cloud-based student engagement platform, allowing educators to focus on teaching rather than re-learning new systems, creating a sense of ease and confidence in daily classroom use.

“The consistency of the Boxlight platform and the quality of training we’ve provided our educators over the years have made technology feel natural in classrooms,” said Andy Sykes, Chief Technology Officer, Clayton County Public Schools. “Our students are engaged, and our teachers are confident to teach creatively without worrying about technology hiccups.”

The Boxlight ecosystem has become an integral part of the district’s instructional approach. As the middle and high school classrooms are being refreshed from aging Boxlight interactive displays to new 75” MimioPro G Google EDLA certified interactive displays to meet vigorous installation expectations set by the district.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Commitment

The success of the CCPS-Boxlight partnership is strengthened by the contributions of ProLogic ITS, a value-added reseller and services provider that has supported the district for years. Their strong coordination management has ensured product availability, accurate scheduling, and most importantly installation that does not interfere with day-to-day learning in the classrooms. They have also ensured smooth transitions through all technology lifecycles.

Commitment to Long-Term Success

As technology naturally evolves, the collaboration between CCPS, Boxlight, and ProLogic ITS has ensured clean, accurate product transitions and consistent training and support. Together, the three organizations have built a model of long-term sustainability, where the lifecycle of technology is managed with foresight and care.

“Our decade-long relationship with Clayton County Public Schools— alongside our outstanding partner ProLogic ITS — exemplifies what is possible when technology, training, and partnership align,” said Hank Nance, Chief Operating Officer. “The success within the district and at all levels is proof that we are meeting our mutual goal to improve student outcomes.”

This extension aligns with Clayton County Public Schools’ continued commitment to elevating instructional quality, strengthening teacher effectiveness, and ensuring every student is prepared for success in college, career, and life. The upgraded technology supports CCPS’s Portrait of a Graduate competencies of collaboration, critical thinking, communication, and digital literacy — by equipping classrooms with modern tools that foster active, student-centered learning.

The strength of the relationship — built over years of collaboration, communication, and mutual respect — remains the cornerstone of this ongoing success.

