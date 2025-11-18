NXL Technologies Announces Leadership Transition to Support Next Phase of Strategic Growth

RED DEER, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NXL Technologies today announced a planned leadership transition designed to support the company’s continued growth, strategic expansion, and long-term organizational development. Effective January 1, 2026, Dale Kaufmann will transition from his role as President & Chief Executive Officer to assume the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this capacity, Kaufmann will focus on high-level strategy, governance, and mentorship of the leadership team.

As part of the planned succession, Jeremy Goetzinger has been appointed Acting President, with his transition to President targeted for January 1, 2026.

“This transition represents the next step in NXL’s evolution,” said Kaufmann. “As we continue expanding globally and enhancing our product and service offerings, it is important that our leadership structure supports both day-to-day operational excellence and long-term strategic continuity. Jeremy has demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our operations and culture, and a clear vision for the future. I look forward to supporting him and the team in my role as Executive Chairman.”

Jeremy has been instrumental in driving NXL’s growth in North and South America. His knowledge of operational strategy, customer engagement, and organizational alignment positions him to guide the company through its next phase of scaling and performance.

“This transition underscores NXL’s commitment to stability, continuity, and leadership development,” said Goetzinger. “With Dale’s continued mentorship and the strength of our team, we are well positioned to enhance our global footprint, deepen customer relationships, and continue delivering innovative, reliable solutions that support the evolving needs of the energy industry.”

About NXL Technologies

NXL Technologies was formed through the merger of Lee Specialties and Nexus Energy Technologies - two established leaders in pressure control manufacturing. Together, these organizations brought decades of engineering expertise and operational excellence to create a global provider of wireline and coiled tubing pressure control equipment, supporting customers across the worldwide energy sector.

Today, NXL provides innovative equipment, rentals, aftermarket service, and repair solutions, with operations in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East, along with distribution networks spanning South America, Europe, and Asia. NXL equipment is currently deployed in more than 50 countries.

For more information, please visit www.nxltech.com.