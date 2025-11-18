BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParaScript, an AI-powered document processing company, today announced Cyborg Automation Hub, a leading AI-driven automation and digital transformation provider, as its newest regional partner. The partnership deepens ParaScript’s global footprint and presence in the Middle East.

Through its partnership with ParaScript, Cyborg Automation Hub provides financial institutions in the Middle East with direct access to AI-powered signature verification technology. The modern, configurable software integrates with each institution’s environment and can be tailored to their needs, enabling faster, more accurate payment processing, reducing manual effort and strengthening fraud detection.

The system uses AI-powered algorithms and sophisticated image analysis to compare the financial institution’s signature on file with the signature on the document in hand, verifying accuracy and speed exceeding that of human operators. For example, one of Cyborg Automation Hub’s financial institution clients relied on three employees to manually verify signature images for fraud detection. Through this partnership, the financial institution cut costs by 33% within the first 90 days and is on track to achieve its goal of a two-thirds reduction.

“ParaScript’s technology is among the most advanced we’ve seen in fraud detection,” says Reem Mustafa, Sales Manager at Cyborg Automation Hub. “Our collaboration with ParaScript reflects a shared focus on innovation and efficiency. Their flexible technology and expertise allowed us to seamlessly integrate signature verification into our client’s environment, delivering measurable improvements in accuracy and performance.”

“We’re excited to welcome Cyborg Automation Hub to our growing global partner network,” said David Gerber, Senior Vice President of Sales at ParaScript. “Their deep expertise in automation and strong regional presence make them an ideal partner as we expand in the Middle East and drive meaningful impact for financial institutions in the region.”

About Cyborg Automation Hub

Cyborg Automation Hub is a leader in intelligent automation and AI-powered solutions, driving digital transformation across the Middle East through strategic consulting and seamless implementation to enable enterprise scalable growth.

Visit www.cyborg-automation.com to learn more.

About ParaScript

ParaScript develops AI-powered recognition solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually and touch nearly everyone in the US who sends mail or writes checks. Leading financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations in the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia rely on ParaScript to automate their document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy, while reducing costs. Visit www.parascript.com to learn more.