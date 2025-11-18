Allurion Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership with ProSurg Medical in Brazil to Pioneer New Approach Focused on Metabolically Healthy Weight Loss

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with ProSurg Medical, a leading Brazilian medical device company specializing in bariatric and obesity care. This new partnership draws upon ProSurg Medical’s 30-year experience in the Brazilian market and reflects Allurion’s commitment to establishing a new standard of care in obesity management focused on metabolically healthy weight loss.

ProSurg Medical has extensive experience in building high-performing medical networks spanning over 300 hospitals across Brazil with teams that include dietitians, bariatric surgeons, and endoscopic specialists who deliver comprehensive obesity care.

“ProSurg is proud to be partnering with Allurion,” said Deluz Masselli, Chief Executive Officer of ProSurg. “The Allurion team shares our vision of providing patients who are struggling with chronic diseases like obesity with comprehensive care that includes a portfolio of products.”

Allurion is pioneering metabolically healthy weight loss, a new approach to obesity care focused on losing weight, keeping it off, and maintaining muscle. In partnership with ProSurg Medical, Allurion’s aim is to access providers who are committed to this approach and have demonstrated exceptional clinical results. In addition, the partnership is expected to increase access to providers offering a combination of the Allurion Program with GLP-1 therapy, to further enhance short and long-term results.

“This agreement with ProSurg Medical reflects our commitment to find partners globally who believe in our approach to obesity care,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “We are looking forward to working with ProSurg to develop the Brazilian market and establish a new standard of care in the treatment of obesity.”

About ProSurg Medical

ProSurg Medical is a Brazilian medical device distributor with deep expertise in the bariatric and metabolic health space, having represented some of the largest multinational companies in the industry. The company’s mission is to offer a complete portfolio of medical devices capable of meeting the growing demands of the healthcare ecosystem.

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Smart Capsule, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Smart Capsule is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

