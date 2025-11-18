Vanilla Named a Preferred Estate Planning Technology Partner by Elevation Point

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanilla, a leading estate planning technology platform, today announced its partnership with Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms. Through the partnership, Vanilla becomes a preferred estate planning software provider for Elevation Point’s network of growth-oriented advisors.

Elevation Point partners with successful independent RIAs and breakaway advisors who recognize that continuous growth and innovation are essential to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients – and to consistently delivering an exceptional client experience. Its collaboration with Vanilla reflects a shared commitment to equipping advisors with best-in-class tools and strategic guidance. By seamlessly integrating estate planning into a broader advisor growth ecosystem, the partnership reinforces the value of delivering holistic client service and elevating the client experience at every stage.

“Elevation Point’s mission is to equip advisors with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge resources, from consultative support and growth strategies to leading technology solutions. Today’s top advisors need sophisticated tools to meet the evolving needs of their clients, and Vanilla’s state-of-the-art estate planning platform delivers exactly that,” said Duke Schillaci, Founding Partner and Head of Investments at Elevation Point. “We understand the critical value estate planning brings to both advisors and their clients, and we’re excited to partner with Vanilla to offer best-in-class estate planning technology to our partner firms.”

Vanilla, the most trusted estate planning platform for advisors, transforms how teams engage their clients and prospects in planning through interactive visual summaries, reputable document creation, and a suite of AI-powered tools. By partnering with Elevation Point, Vanilla is able to put turnkey estate planning solutions into the hands of more advisors, empowering them to better serve clients and grow their firms.

“Our goal at Vanilla has always been simple: To make estate planning easier and more accessible to advisors and their clients across the spectrum of wealth level and estate complexity,” said Gene Farrell, President and CEO of Vanilla. “Partnering with Elevation Point serves that goal by opening the door for their base of driven, savvy advisors to engage clients more deeply, build next-gen relationships, and drive sustainable firm growth.”

About Vanilla

Vanilla is the modern estate planning platform built for financial advisors. By transforming complex legal documents into clear, interactive visuals, Vanilla enables advisors to deliver more personal, impactful conversations around legacy, wealth transfer, and generational planning. With deep integrations, intuitive workflows, and expert support, Vanilla helps advisors bring estate planning into the heart of holistic financial advice. Learn more at www.justvanilla.com.

Media contact: vanilla@gregoryfca.com

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and breakaway advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients’ evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

Media contact: elevationpoint@jconnelly.com

Disclosure

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to purchase or sell any security or to engage in any investment advisory service. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed.

The selection of a financial advisor or technology platform is an important decision and should not be based solely on the information contained herein. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Past performance, whether of a company or an investment strategy, is not indicative of future results.

Any references to third-party firms, including quotes, reflect a business-to-business relationship. No compensation was provided for such statements. The identification of a partner firm is not an endorsement and does not guarantee any specific outcome or client experience.