Dynatrace Integrates with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to Deliver End-to-End Observability for Agentic AI on AWS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced its integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, now generally available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers. This integration provides real-time visibility into autonomous agents and their interactions across AWS services, enabling developers and enterprises to monitor, debug, optimize, and audit agentic workflows with precision. Dynatrace is one of the first observability providers supporting Amazon Bedrock AgentCore at launch, delivering real-time insights into agentic workflows.

Solving the Visibility Gap in Agentic Architectures

AI agents are rapidly emerging as a new paradigm for unlocking productivity gains, yet visibility into their behavior and performance remains limited. The integration between Dynatrace and AWS addresses this challenge by providing comprehensive, real-time observability across agentic workflows. Through its integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Dynatrace converts agent telemetry into actionable insights, enabling teams to:

Monitor agent reliability and responsiveness at the trace level

Set up intelligent alerting on key metrics

Visualize agent-to-service interactions through a real-time topology map

Debug distributed agent workflows

Oversee compliance and governance in AI-driven systems

Strategic Alignment and Developer Enablement

This integration underscores Dynatrace’s commitment to advancing AI-driven observability and strengthening collaboration with hyperscalers like AWS, enabling enterprises to more rapidly adopt agentic and generative AI technologies. By delivering comprehensive telemetry, causal AI analytics, and seamless integration with AgentCore, Dynatrace empowers developers, cloud architects, and operations teams to accelerate time-to-value, simplify deployment, and provide trust and reliability in autonomous agent environments.

“At Storio group, we’re committed to leveraging AI to drive smarter, more responsive digital experiences,” said Alex Hibbitt, Engineering Director, Customer Platform at Storio group. “Dynatrace’s integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore gives us the real-time observability we need to confidently scale agentic architectures. It’s a powerful step forward in building intelligent systems that are both reliable and secure.”

“As agentic architectures redefine how enterprises build and operate intelligent systems, observability becomes the foundation for trust and innovation,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “Our integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore delivers the transparency and insight teams need to confidently scale autonomous AI, helping them accelerate delivery with greater reliability.”

Availability

Dynatrace AgentCore integration is generally available. A joint showcase is planned for AWS re:Invent 2025, with live demos and presentations at booth #575.

