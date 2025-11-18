Toku and PDAX Partner to Enable Stablecoin Payroll in the Philippines

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PDAX, the leading regulated crypto exchange in the Philippines, today announced a partnership with Toku, a leader in compliant token and stablecoin compensation. Together, they are enabling remote employees and contractors in the Philippines to receive their pay in stablecoins, with seamless conversion to PHP and payout to any local bank account or mobile wallet.

The partnership combines Toku’s token-native global payroll infrastructure with PDAX’s compliant cashout rails, making it faster and easier for crypto-native companies to pay contributors in the Philippines. Teams using Toku can now offer stablecoin payouts through their existing payroll flows and give contributors the flexibility to cash out locally, without international wire fees or delays.

“Crypto companies already hold stablecoins on their balance sheets,” said Ken O’Friel, CEO of Toku. “Now they can use those same assets to pay contributors in the Philippines. Our partnership with PDAX makes stablecoin payroll local and seamless.”

“We’re excited to work with Toku to help bring stablecoin payroll to the Philippines,” said Nichel Gaba, CEO of PDAX. “This helps open up better, faster financial access for Filipino professionals working with global companies.”

The integrated solution offers:

Real-time, onchain settlement: Toku routes funds directly to PDAX wallets or external addresses, enabling instant, transparent stablecoin settlement.

Local cashout in the Philippines: PDAX converts stablecoins to PHP and pays out to any local bank or e-wallet like GCash and Grabpay via Instapay or Pesonet—covering nearly all adults in the country.

Flexible conversion flows: With a PDAX account, employers can send stablecoins for conversion to PHP, or fund in PHP and convert to stablecoins like USDC, USDG, or RLUSD—then route to any external wallet or account.

This partnership comes as stablecoins become a core treasury asset for global crypto companies, and regulators in markets like the Philippines continue to build clear frameworks for digital assets.

About Toku

Toku is the global platform for token and stablecoin payroll. From employment and payroll to tax and benefits, Toku enables any company to pay their team in any token or stablecoin using their existing payroll systems. Learn more at www.toku.com.

About PDAX

PDAX (Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), Inc.) is a trusted and regulated Philippine-based financial company that offers a comprehensive product suite, including a cryptocurrency exchange platform (Web and Mobile), crypto-as-a-service, cross-border payments, and tokenized assets, tailored to various customer profiles.

As part of the company’s commitment in making real world assets accessible, PDAX also offers tokenized security bonds through its wholly-owned securities broker-dealer subsidiary.