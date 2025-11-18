Prolink and Grapefruit Health Launch Innovative Partnership to Build the Next Generation of Nursing Talent and Close Gaps in Patient Care

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolink, a premier workforce solutions firm, and Grapefruit Health, the first organization to mobilize a national workforce of clinical students, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the nursing workforce of tomorrow, while helping hospitals and healthcare facilities address critical gaps in patient care.

The collaboration enhances workforce development, care delivery, and client support for both organizations: Prolink gains access to a broader pipeline of qualified nursing talent to meet current and future placement needs for clients, while Grapefruit Health expands the reach of its services and provides student nurses with post-graduation career pathways.

“This partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to solving two of healthcare’s biggest challenges: workforce shortages and gaps in patient care,” said Natalie Jones, Senior Vice President of Clinical Practice and Innovation at Prolink. “By combining Prolink’s talent solutions expertise with Grapefruit Health’s innovative student workforce model, we can deliver comprehensive solutions that support healthcare providers, enhance patient outcomes, and help develop the next generation of nurses.”

The partnership offers several key benefits and program features, including:

Enhanced Service Offering for Prolink Clients: Healthcare organizations receive scalable, non-acute care support that reduces the burden on clinical staff and allows more focus on patient care.

Expanded Access to Qualified Nurse Talent: Grapefruit Health's student nurses nearing graduation gain access to Prolink's career placement opportunities, including high-demand nursing and travel nursing roles.

Career Pathway Support: Prolink will offer interactive webinars, career coaching, and mentorship opportunities to help student nurses transition successfully into professional roles.

Early Exposure to Travel Nursing: Grapefruit Health's student nurses have the opportunity to learn about travel nursing as a career path, gaining insight into the benefits and realities of the profession.

“Prolink’s commitment to solving real workforce challenges makes them an ideal partner,” said Eric Alvarez, Founder and CEO of Grapefruit Health. “This collaboration not only allows Grapefruit Health to bring our services to more healthcare organizations, but also provides our student nurses with a direct pathway into meaningful careers. At the same time, Prolink clients gain access to a high-quality network of student and newly graduated nurses, giving them a strategic advantage in the market.”

The partnership’s initial programming includes educational webinars, career readiness support, resume-building workshops, and 1:1 consultations with Prolink staffing experts to help Grapefruit Health student nurses prepare for job interviews. Together, Prolink and Grapefruit Health are working to reshape how healthcare talent is developed, deployed, and retained across the continuum of care.

Prolink will host its first-ever webinar for Grapefruit Health’s student nurses on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The session, titled “Interview & Resume Mastery,” will provide participants with actionable strategies to craft compelling resumes, prepare effectively for job interviews, and confidently communicate their professional story in today’s competitive healthcare job market.

About Prolink

Prolink is a premier workforce solutions organization connecting work and workers in meaningful ways across a variety of industries and skillsets. Founded in 2011, Prolink puts care in motion by fulfilling comprehensive staffing, technology, culture, data, and talent experience needs throughout the United States. Prolink has developed processes, in-depth client analysis, and other proprietary workforce optimization solutions that have proven invaluable to clients and talent alike. Prolink’s purpose is to bring your legacy to life, and it promises to be your solution to get there. Visit prolinkworks.com to learn more.

About Grapefruit Health

Grapefruit Health is addressing the healthcare workforce shortage in a novel way by creating the first and only national workforce composed entirely of clinical students in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, and social work. Through its technology-enabled platform, Grapefruit Health integrates these students into healthcare workflows to perform outreach, screenings, and follow-ups at scale — delivering measurable improvements in outcomes and costs, while preparing the next generation of clinicians. To learn more, visit https://www.grapefruit.health/.