ASGN and Salesforce Announce 360-Degree Partnership to Deliver AI Solutions Across Enterprise Platforms

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions to commercial and government sectors, today announced a multi-year, 360 partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM. By integrating Salesforce’s Agentforce into its digital engineering practice, ASGN will accelerate innovation and deliver transformative AI solutions that enhance efficiency, streamline execution, and increase client time to value.

“We could not be more excited to deepen our partnership with Salesforce,” said Shiv Iyer, President of ASGN. “This collaboration is a prime example of ‘being our own best credential.’ By applying and scaling agentic capabilities within our own business, it allows us to accelerate similar outcomes for our clients. When you layer that momentum with the agility of an upstart and the scale of a large IT player, ASGN is setting a new benchmark for unlocking measurable business value from data and AI.”

As an example of the Company’s current internal agentic deployment, ASGN is in the process of using Agentforce to develop a Recruiter Agent that automates workflows related to the search, match, and selection of AI and other IT expertise for enterprises. This multi-year partnership will accelerate this use case, amongst many others, and strengthen ASGN's ability to deliver intelligent and agile solutions to its commercial and government clients.

“Salesforce is eager to support ASGN's pivotal role in delivering the Agentic Enterprise vision for our customers. By integrating Agentforce, ASGN will build intelligent ecosystems where AI agents and human creativity seamlessly converge, accelerating innovation, delivering transformative AI solutions, and driving customer success," said Jim Steele, Salesforce’s President, Global Strategic Customers & Partners.

Key areas of focus for the partnership will include:

Co-innovation with Salesforce on Agentforce deployments across enterprise clients

Development of intelligent automation frameworks, platform-based agentic solutions, and integrated data ecosystems that streamline decision-making and improve customer engagement

Transformation of enterprise knowledge into action by assisting clients with workflow based on agentic expert access

Enhanced offerings across ASGN’s six core solutions capabilities, including data & AI, cybersecurity, cloud & infrastructure, digital engineering, enterprise platforms, and customer experience

Creation of scalable frameworks and exemplars for customers across commercial industries and the federal government

“AI is altering business models and customer expectations, and today’s organizations need proven capabilities to navigate this revolution,” added Kaylin Voss, Salesforce’s Executive Vice President for Agentforce and Data Cloud. “As a trusted Salesforce partner, ASGN delivers with agility on a global scale. Our collaboration combines the powerful AI capabilities of our platform with ASGN’s expertise in industry processes, data, and engineering. Together, we help enable the Agentic Enterprise, so organizations can operate faster, smarter, and with greater customer-centricity.”

For more information on this Salesforce partnership, along with additional details on ASGN’s advanced AI capabilities, tune into the Company’s upcoming investor day, this Thursday, November 20 at 8:30 am ET. The live webcast and replay will be available on ASGN’s investor website.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

