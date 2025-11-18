DoorDash and Family Dollar Partner to Broaden Access to Affordable Everyday Essentials

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), a global leader in local commerce, and Family Dollar, one of the nation’s most trusted discount retailers, announced a new partnership to offer on-demand delivery of convenience items, household goods, and more at everyday low prices. With approximately 7,000 Family Dollar stores now available on DoorDash, consumers across the U.S. can shop their local store and get everything they need quickly and affordably.

“At Family Dollar, we’re focused on meeting our customers where they are, offering the value they depend on and the convenience they deserve. Partnering with DoorDash allows us to make shopping easier and more accessible for the millions of families who rely on us every day. Whether it’s everyday essentials or last-minute needs, we’re committed to delivering affordability and convenience in every way we can,” said Chris Hooks, President-Chief Commercial Officer, Family Dollar.

Arriving on DoorDash just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year, Family Dollar’s broad assortment of household essentials, groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, and more is now just a tap away – making it easier for shoppers to access the items they need, at the low prices they know and love.

“We’re excited to partner with Family Dollar to bring the value, selection, and quality shoppers expect. During the busy holiday season, combining affordability with convenience makes all the difference, whether you’re stocking up for family gatherings or picking out gifts for loved ones. Together, we’re making everyday shopping easier and more accessible,” said Mike Goldblatt, VP of Grocery and Retail Partnerships at DoorDash.

To make on-demand delivery even more convenient, Family Dollar will be available on DashPass, the most affordable way to order on DoorDash. DoorDash’s DashPass membership program offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.* Consumers who have uploaded their HSA/FSA debit card to DoorDash can also use their funds to purchase eligible items from Family Dollar on DoorDash.**

To celebrate the new partnership, from now through the end of 2025, new consumers to Family Dollar on DoorDash can enjoy 25% off orders with a subtotal of $30 or more (up to $12 off) using promo code FDONDD.***

How to Order

To place an order at Family Dollar on DoorDash, open the DoorDash app, search “Family Dollar,” select your items, pick on-demand or scheduled delivery, and track it in real time.

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

**Eligibility can vary based on each HSA or FSA plan’s policies and we cannot guarantee that all items tagged on DoorDash will be approved by each individual plan. Consumers should contact their plan administrator to confirm that items designated as HSA/FSA eligible on DoorDash qualify as eligible health items under their plan.

***Terms and Conditions: 25% Off Your Order, up to $12: Offer valid November 17, 2025 – December 31, 2025 on orders placed at participating locations of Family Dollar. Valid only on first-time orders from Family Dollar on DoorDash. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $30, excluding fees and taxes. Maximum value of discount is $12. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. Not valid for pickup. Limit one per person. Use code FDONDD to redeem. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. See further terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

About Family Dollar

Family Dollar has proudly served local communities since 1959, providing affordable products and trusted values to families across America. With deep roots in neighborhoods nationwide and a commitment to everyday convenience, Family Dollar continues to grow, evolve, and serve the changing needs of our customers. Family Dollar currently operates more than 7,400 neighborhood stores providing a close-to-home option where customers can shop for essentials. By locating stores in places where others won’t, Family Dollar is improving the affordability and availability of essential goods. Visit FamilyDollar.com

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.