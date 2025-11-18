Planet and Quantum Systems Partner on Joint Satellite and Drone Monitoring Capabilities for European Defense Customers

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, and Quantum Systems, a German-based leader in Unmanned Systems, today announced a strategic partnership with the aim to jointly solicit customer interest in AI-enabled 'Tip & Cue’ intelligence solutions. This collaboration will focus on gauging customer interest in development of joint solutions that would bring together Planet's wide-area satellite change detection and very high resolution (VHR) tasking, connected to Quantum Systems' high-precision reconnaissance solutions to enhance efficiency for defense customers, particularly within Europe.

The partnership leverages the European footprint of both companies to seek to address the urgent need for complementary, action-oriented solutions in key areas of interest. The capabilities of both companies support European defense priorities, and a joint solution would be intended to leverage AI analysis on broad area satellite data to create prompt, actionable cues for front-line drone units.

“This strategic partnership is a significant step toward delivering actionable, near-real-time intelligence to the defense community spanning the Space and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle domains, driven by European innovation,” said Charlie Candy, Chief Revenue Officer at Planet. “By collaborating to bring this joint multi industry solution concept to market, we are exploring a path to move beyond data delivery and provide concrete operational value. Both Planet and Quantum Systems have already been critical supporters of Ukraine's defense efforts. In creating this partnership, we can maximize impact and help ensure other European nations have the most efficient tools to aid in securing peace and stability across the region.”

The product concept is for Planet’s Broad Area Monitoring satellite data and VHR tasking, combined with Planet’s analytics feeds, to enable automated change detection over large areas to identify new points of interest—the critical ‘Tip.’ Working alongside Quantum Systems’ MOSAIC UXS software suite, this alert could trigger a precise ‘Cue’ for the deployment of an assigned Unmanned Vehicle for surveillance with detailed multi-sensor drones. This type of product design would ensure that limited, high-value drone assets are only deployed against confirmed and relevant targets, drastically improving operations precision and resource management, and reducing the cognitive load on analysts.

Florian Seibel, Co-founder & Co-CEO at Quantum Systems, added, “Our collaboration with Planet brings intelligence from orbit to the operators. Tapping the insights from Earth imaging satellites covering large areas can ensure that operators and our deployed assets can make more precise and effective decisions, while increasing their safety. This partnership in promoting our complementary technologies is a demonstration of our shared commitment to investing in the capabilities that matter most to our customers, translating strategic data into fast and precise decision making.”

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet’s European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space’.

About Quantum Systems

Quantum Systems is a leading European company developing AI-powered unmanned systems. It provides autonomous, military, and integrated mission solutions for armed forces, government agencies, and commercial clients. Combining proven hardware with artificial intelligence and interoperable software, Quantum Systems delivers reliable intelligence for critical operations.

Using advanced technologies such as edge computing and AI-based real-time data processing, Quantum Systems enables fast, precise decision-making and seamless integration of data from air, land, and sea operations.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered at Oberpfaffenhofen Special Airport near Munich, the company operates globally with offices in the U.S., Australia, Ukraine, the UK, Lithuania, Estonia and Romania - delivering trusted technology that drives the future of data-driven defense solutions.

