Azul Announces Strategic Investment from Thoma Bravo

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a majority strategic investment from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. As part of the transaction, Azul’s existing investors Vitruvian Partners and Lead Edge Capital will be reinvesting significant new capital and will retain minority stakes alongside Azul’s employees.

Azul provides industry-leading Java runtime solutions that deliver superior performance, security, and cost efficiency for enterprise applications. Its products – Platform Core, Platform Prime, the company’s high-performance Java platform, and Intelligence Cloud – help organizations run Java workloads faster, safer and more economically across hybrid and cloud environments. Azul’s growing customer base includes 36% of the Fortune 100 and the world’s ten largest banks, as well as many other highly regarded global businesses. This strategic investment from Thoma Bravo will support Azul’s continued growth to meet the rising demand for high-performance Java platforms, scale its engineering efforts, accelerate innovation in runtime performance, observability and security tooling, and expand its reach in global enterprise and cloud markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Thoma Bravo at this exciting time for our company and the Java ecosystem,” said Scott Sellers, co-founder and CEO of Azul. “Thoma Bravo brings the scale, resources, and expertise that align seamlessly with Azul’s vision and aspirations, strengthening our confidence in the significant growth opportunities ahead. We are grateful for their investment as well as for the continued backing from Vitruvian and Lead Edge. Together, we’ll accelerate our global growth, advance innovation across our platforms and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

“As enterprises move away from legacy Java offerings and face rising cloud infrastructure costs, demand for Azul’s enterprise-ready, scalable, secure and cost-efficient Java solutions has never been stronger,” said Adam Solomon, a partner at Thoma Bravo.

“Azul’s superior technology foundation and talented and established team position the company for accelerated growth at this dynamic time in the Java market. We are excited to support Azul as they build on their impressive history of growth and leadership,” added Chandler Gay, a vice president at Thoma Bravo.

“We’re very proud of the partnership we have formed with the Azul executive team to help deliver strong and consistent global growth over the past five years and are delighted to continue supporting Azul in its next chapter,” said Sophie Bower-Straziota, partner at Vitruvian Partners. “We are excited to welcome Thoma Bravo as Azul’s new majority owner and to deepen our commitment as Azul builds on its track record of exceptional results and success and pursues the significant opportunities ahead.”

Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor and William Blair is serving as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor and Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Azul. Debt financing for the transaction is being provided by funds affiliated with Ares Management LLC.

About Azul Systems (“Azul”)

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, 10 of the world’s top 10 banks and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$181 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Through its private equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 555 companies representing approximately US$285 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

About Vitruvian Partners

Vitruvian Partners is a global growth-focused investor with offices across London, Miami, San Francisco, Stockholm, Munich, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Singapore and Shanghai. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across asset-light industries. Vitruvian has over $20 billion of active funds which have backed many leaders in their sectors, including Just Eat, Arrive, Skyscanner, Marqeta, Wise, Global-e, CFC, Darktrace, and Bitdefender. Further information can be found at www.vitruvianpartners.com

About Lead Edge Capital

Lead Edge Capital is a $5 billion growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses globally. The firm has invested in a number of major software and internet companies around the world, including Alibaba Group, Arrive Logistics, Asana, Azul Systems, Bazaarvoice, Benchling, Clearscore, Duo Security, Grafana, GrowthZone, Holistiplan, LeanStaffing, LiveView Technologies, Pacemate, Safesend, Signal Sciences, Tempo, Toast, Wise, and YouSign. One of the main drivers of Lead Edge’s success is its unique investor base, a network of 700+ executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world’s most successful companies. In addition to providing flexible capital, Lead Edge leverages this global advisory group to connect portfolio companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate growth. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, London and Santa Barbara.