Qure.ai Partners With Microsoft to Increase Access to Its Lung Cancer Detection and Management Suite in the U.S.

Qure.ai, a TIME100 most influential company and global leader in digital healthcare, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft. Qure.ai will onboard its end-to-end lung cancer detection, measurement and management suite of AI-powered solutions onto the Precision Imaging Network. This will streamline deployment of Qure.ai solutions to hospitals and health systems across the USA, driving digital healthcare transformation, improved tech integrations and ultimately enhance quality of patient care.

The Qure.ai suite of lung cancer algorithms are built from Large Language Models (LLMs) and Agentic AI, the very latest forms of artificial intelligence. Qure.ai augments clinical workflows between radiologists, pulmonologists, interventionalists and thoracic surgery teams, to accelerate the patient pathway from early detection to diagnosis and treatment. It aims to answer the biggest cancer challenge in the US today, with lung cancer responsible for more deaths in the US than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.

Jim Mercadante, Chief Commercial Officer at Qure.ai, states, “The Qure.ai and Microsoft collaboration brings new levels of choice and simplicity for hospitals and health systems across the USA. It will power-up access to early detection, triage and tracking to improve patient care, boost survival rates and reduce overall healthcare costs. It will also bolster a growing global roster of strategic alliances between Qure.ai, academia, governments, pharmaceutical, life science and tech companies, united in advancing the digitization of health. Recently, via a long-term partnership with AstraZeneca and the EDISON Alliance, Qure.ai achieved a unique five million scan milestone across 20 countries, applying AI to routine chest X-rays to illustrate the role AI can play in earlier lung cancer risk identification.”

Peter Durlach, Corporate VP and Chief Strategy Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences, states, “The integration of Qure.ai’s AI solutions into the Precision Imaging Network will help health systems unlock new levels of efficiency - from faster detection and diagnosis to more coordinated multidisciplinary care. This collaboration reflects Microsoft’s commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with secure, scalable cloud AI solutions that enable earlier interventions, improved patient outcomes, and drive sustainable transformation across the continuum of care.”

Qure.ai is a global leader in healthcare AI and digital health boasting deployments in over 105 countries across 4800+ sites. In 2025 it was recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company 2025 for the use of AI to reshape access and diagnosis of high-burden diseases worldwide. It has 19 FDA cleared findings for the identification, triage and management of Lung Cancer and Neurocritical findings. These support clinicians and propel developments in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

The Qure.ai FDA-cleared lung cancer solutions can be deployed as individual products, or collectively as a suite for a unified and cohesive workflow. When deployed together, operational, clinical and economic advantages cascade downstream. From incidental detection of lung nodules on chest X-ray (qXR-LN), measurement and quantification on CT (qCT-LN Quant) through to patient management coordination (qTrack). The Qure.ai neurocritical solution (qER) triages emergency findings to support faster interventions and care.

About Qure.ai

Qure.ai is a global health tech company that innovates AI-enabled healthcare solutions to drive early clinical diagnosis and boost seamless patient care coordination. Qure's solutions power the efficient identification and management of Tuberculosis (TB), Lung Cancer and Neurocritical findings to support clinicians and propel developments in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company empowers healthcare workers or health systems by helping to identify conditions fast, prioritize treatment planning and ultimately improve quality of patient life.

Qure.ai has deployments in over 100 countries, with regional offices in New York, London, Dubai and Mumbai. It is a TIME100 Most Influential Company 2025.