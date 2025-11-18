Cyera Secures the Agentic AI Era in Collaboration with Microsoft Purview, Sentinel, Entra, and Copilot Studio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyera, an industry-leading AI and data security company, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to secure agentic AI. This both deepens and broadens data intelligence for customers of Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Entra, and Copilot Studio, and would be available in the Microsoft Security Store. Together with Microsoft, Cyera’s unified DSP and AI Guardian products deliver a data-centric foundation that helps organizations identify and protect sensitive information across diverse multicloud ecosystems and agentic AI workflows to meet the accelerating demands of the AI era.

Cyera Fuels Microsoft Purview with Precise Data Classification and Visibility Across Multi-Cloud Data Stores

Building on Cyera’s momentum within the Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem, Cyera announced a new integration with Microsoft Purview via Microsoft Sentinel data lake, enabling context-rich third-party data security signals to appear in Purview Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). Powered by cloud-native, AI-driven data discovery and classification, Cyera provides security teams with the deep data intelligence needed to secure and govern sensitive information across multiple clouds, data stores and SaaS platforms. With this collaboration, Cyera is sharing data security insights for Snowflake data stores directly within the Purview DSPM module, expanding customer visibility beyond the Microsoft data estate. This broadened enterprise-grade data protection strengthens risk posture and allows organizations to confidently adopt AI applications and agents.

Cyera Secures Data for the Agentic AI Era with AI Guardian, Microsoft Entra, and Copilot Studio

The growing adoption of Agentic AI is transforming how work gets done, and how data must be secured. Sensitive information now flows through prompts, models, and autonomous agents operating at machine speed. Cyera’s AI Guardian adds a real-time contextual control layer that uncovers and blocks data risk so AI stays within trusted boundaries and aligns with corporate security and compliance standards.

Building on the introduction of Microsoft Entra Agent ID, a new identity and authorization framework purpose-built to secure access for AI agents, Cyera has extended AI Guardian, which powers AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), to incorporate these agent identities into its AI Asset Inventory. By using Microsoft Entra agent registry data, Cyera delivers unified visibility, observability, and security posture management across all agents. Cyera will also identify unregistered agents and add them to the Microsoft Entra agent registry, enabling administrators to see and configure these agents for secure collaboration. Enterprises gain a comprehensive, data-driven view for AI adoption, showing which agents have access to sensitive or regulated data, whether that access extends beyond intended use, and providing the control needed to manage this emerging class of identities confidently.





Cyera has also integrated AI Guardian with Microsoft Copilot Studio, delivering real-time, data-aware enforcement to enterprise Copilot agent deployments. Using Cyera’s AI-driven data classification and AI Protect, customers can automatically identify and govern sensitive data within Copilot agent workflows to ensure regulated information remains protected. AI Guardian’s AI Protect continuously monitors agent actions, such as file sharing or tool calls, and applies data policies in real time to allow, block, or audit activity without disrupting productivity, enabling enterprises to apply consistent controls across all AI environments, accelerate investigations with unified evidence and context, and confidently scale Copilot Studio.

Available through the Microsoft Security Store

Cyera is proud to be named as a vendor in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem, now generally available, so customers can easily discover, deploy, and manage Cyera’s data security platform that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Security products to simplify operations and accelerate time to value.

“AI is a tectonic shift that’s transforming how enterprises operate and forcing security leaders to rethink how they protect data, the very source that powers AI and a key signal fueling intelligent protection. Our expanded integrations with Microsoft Purview, Entra, and Copilot Studio reflect this evolution, giving organizations a unified view of how data is accessed by what identities, and how it is used across the business. This empowers enterprises to understand risk in real time, at scale, and to innovate with confidence in the age of AI,” said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer, Cyera.

“Microsoft Sentinel is the foundation - the backbone of agentic defense,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security. “As AI reshapes the enterprise, data is a key signal that fuels intelligent protection. By combining Cyera’s data and AI security insights with Microsoft’s native data security and unified security operations across Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Entra Agent ID, we’re creating a future where organizations can anticipate risk, orchestrate defenses dynamically, and protect both human and AI identities at scale.”

For more information, go to cyera.com/partnership/microsoft.

