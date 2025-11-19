Refuel EV Solutions and Radial Power Announce Strategic Partnership to Manage EV Charging Portfolio

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Refuel EV Solutions, (REVS), a leading provider of turnkey EV charging management and deployment services, today announced a strategic partnership with Radial Power, a forward-thinking infrastructure and energy solutions company. Under the agreement, Refuel EV Solutions will oversee the management and operations of Radial Power’s EV charging portfolio across its growing network.

Refuel EV Solutions is taking over management of more than 100 properties and 550 charging ports spanning multifamily, office, and hotel properties across 13 states nationwide. Share

As part of this partnership, Refuel EV Solutions is taking over management of more than 100 properties and 550 charging ports spanning multifamily, office, and hotel properties across 13 states nationwide. This expansion underscores both companies’ commitment to scaling reliable EV charging infrastructure on a national level.

This collaboration combines Radial Power’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy infrastructure with Refuel EV Solutions’ expertise in financing, deploying, and managing EV charging assets nationwide. By leveraging Refuel’s operational and management platform, Radial Power will be able to maximize charger uptime, improve customer experience, and accelerate the adoption of clean transportation.

"Radial Power is an innovative partner with a clear vision for the future of EV infrastructure," said David Aaronson, CEO of Refuel EV Solutions. "By bringing our management expertise and nationwide platform to their charging portfolio, we’re ensuring these assets operate at peak efficiency while supporting the growth of EV adoption."

"We are excited to partner with Refuel EV Solutions to enhance the performance and reliability of our charging stations," said Hector de la Garza, Chief Strategy Officer at Radial Power. "This partnership enables us to provide our customers with a seamless EV charging experience."

The partnership is expected to consolidate both companies’ presence in the EV charging sector, helping meet rising demand for reliable, accessible charging solutions nationwide.

About Refuel EV Solutions

Refuel EV Solutions is a national leader in EV charging infrastructure, providing 100% financing, deployment, and management services for multifamily, commercial, and public charging sites. With a focus on reliability and customer experience, Refuel enables property owners and businesses to offer EV charging services to the residents, employees, and clients.

About Radial Power

Radial Power is an infrastructure and energy solutions company dedicated to accelerating the transition to sustainable power. With investments in clean energy and transportation, Radial Power develops and operates assets that support a more resilient and decarbonized future.