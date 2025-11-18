DevRev Launches Integration with Microsoft Fabric to Help Enterprises Unify Data for AI Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DevRev, an AI-native enterprise software company transforming how teams collaborate, today announced the availability of a new integration between its AI teammate, Computer, and Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft’s AI-powered data platform. This integration allows organizations to enhance DevRev’s customer and product data with their enterprise data from Microsoft OneLake—Fabric’s unified data lake—creating a unified source of truth for AI-driven insights and customer-focused workflows.

Powered by Computer AirSync, DevRev’s patented synchronization engine, the integration seamlessly pulls data from Microsoft OneLake and connects it to DevRev’s proprietary, permission-aware knowledge graph. This creates a cross-application data hub and bridges business intelligence, analytics, customer operations, and product development, providing more context for AI solutions and unlocking new value for enterprises using Microsoft technologies.

“Our integration with Microsoft Fabric represents a major step toward breaking down the barriers between enterprise data, analytics, and AI,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of DevRev. “By connecting data from Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft OneLake with DevRev’s AI-native knowledge graph, we’re giving organizations the ability to unify intelligence across multiple applications and every team, empowering both humans and AI agents to make faster, smarter decisions.”

This new integration delivers tangible benefits for enterprises, including:

Unified Analytics: Combine data from OneLake with DevRev’s customer and product data to give customers a unified view of their operations.

Combine data from OneLake with DevRev’s customer and product data to give customers a unified view of their operations. Enhanced AI Context: With access to data across applications, AI agents can deliver more accurate, context-aware responses.

With access to data across applications, AI agents can deliver more accurate, context-aware responses. Cross-Platform Workflows: Break down data silos to enable seamless collaboration between analytics, customer support, and product teams.

Break down data silos to enable seamless collaboration between analytics, customer support, and product teams. Investment Protection: Maximize the value of data managed by OneLake while adding DevRev’s AI-native capabilities.

Maximize the value of data managed by OneLake while adding DevRev’s AI-native capabilities. Competitive Differentiation: Microsoft-centric enterprises gain a unique value proposition to support the adoption of AI.

“By integrating Computer by DevRev with Microsoft OneLake, customers can infuse their enterprise data with powerful semantic information to generate deeper insights and accelerate AI initiatives,” said Dipti Borkar, VP & GM of Microsoft OneLake and Fabric Ecosystem at Microsoft. “Together with DevRev, we’re helping enterprises get more from their data and make the most of their investments in AI and analytics.”

This integration reinforces DevRev’s alignment with the Microsoft ecosystem, demonstrating a shared commitment to secure, scalable data unification and expanding joint go-to-market opportunities. The upcoming certified DevRev AirSync connector will appear as a native data source within Fabric, providing added value for customers and supporting Fabric’s growing adoption across the enterprise landscape. For more information, visit Microsoft.com or DevRev: Conversational AI at work.

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix [NASDAQ: NTNX] and an Adobe [NASDAQ: ADBE] board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.