Coursera Partners with Anthropic and Launches New AI Content to Drive Responsible AI Innovation and Workforce Transformation at Scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, today announced two new Specializations from its new partner Anthropic, one of the world’s leading AI research companies. The two Specializations — Building with the Claude API and Real-World AI for Everyone — will teach developers and professionals how to effectively work with Claude, Anthropic’s trusted AI assistant.

As AI reshapes industries worldwide, only one-third of employees say they’ve received training on how to work effectively with AI, according to Boston Consulting Group. There’s an urgent need to scale practical AI education that boosts individual productivity and supports workforce readiness. These new Specializations are designed to provide learners with direct, hands-on experience with Claude and help build the necessary confidence and skills to collaborate effectively with AI.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Anthropic to help learners and institutions apply the latest advances in AI safely and effectively,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. “Together, we’re expanding access to trusted, cutting-edge AI skills, empowering learners everywhere with new ways to work, innovate, and thrive as AI transforms the world.”

“Claude can transform your workday, acting as a brainstorm partner, a researcher, and a coder,” said Maggie Vo, Anthropic’s Head of Education. “But we know many people are still learning how to collaborate with AI safely and effectively. These courses address that gap by giving learners the skills and confidence to get the most out of Claude, from the fundamentals of getting started up to building agents.”

The first Specialization, Building with the Claude API, teaches developers how to deploy Claude to build intelligent systems and streamline workflows, covering key techniques such as prompt engineering, model context protocols, retrieval-augmented generation, and agentic workflows. Learners gain real-world experience building and deploying safe, effective AI applications using Anthropic’s developer tools.

For the second Specialization, Real-World AI for Everyone, Anthropic has collaborated with Advancing Women in Technology (AWIT) to broaden access to AI learning. Designed for all experience levels, this Specialization helps professionals apply AI for writing, analysis, and communication while emphasizing ethical use, transparency, and inclusion.

“At AWIT, we believe that those who invest in becoming proficient with AI will excel,” said Nancy Wang, Founder and CEO of AWIT, SVP of Engineering at 1Password, and Venture Partner at Felicis Ventures. “Yet today, AI use remains uneven across different groups. And anyone, at any level, can benefit from deliberate, hands-on practice. That’s why we partnered with Anthropic to give Coursera learners worldwide access to real-world, curated AI learning experiences.”

This partnership brings together Anthropic’s commitment to safe AI, Coursera’s global learning platform, and AWIT’s inclusive learning content to make high-quality AI education broadly accessible and empower individuals and enterprises to drive responsible AI innovation across industries.

Learners can enroll in Real-World AI for Everyone or Building with the Claude API to get started.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Today, it is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 191 million registered learners as of September 30, 2025. Coursera partners with over 375 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera’s platform innovations — including generative AI-powered features like Coach, Role Play, and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tracks — enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems.

