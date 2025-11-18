Aria Systems Announces Expanded Partnership with ServiceNow

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, today announces an expanded partnership with ServiceNow designed to simplify how enterprises adopt and implement modern, end-to-end order-to-cash solutions.

Built on the ServiceNow Customer Relationship Management (CRM) product, the enhanced partnership enables ServiceNow CRM and Aria Billing Cloud to be sold as a pre-integrated solution that enterprises can access via a single, streamlined procurement path that offers flexible contracting models. The joint solution helps enterprises accelerate transformation by connecting customer engagement, billing, and service management into a single, AI-powered revenue management experience that drives faster growth and stronger loyalty.

“Our customers want a complete order-to-cash platform that accelerates customer evaluations,” said Steve Zirkel, SVP, Global CRM at ServiceNow. “Modern billing automation is mission-critical with today’s CRM, so expanding our partnership with Aria Systems was the natural next step given our trusted partnership and successes to date.”

Following years of collaboration as a registered ServiceNow Build Partner, Aria was named a certified billing solution provider. The companies’ joint successes include multiple customer wins across telecommunications, technology, media, and manufacturing, the most recent being Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG), a joint venture of Telefonica and Allianz.

In 2024, Aria launched Aria Billing Studio for ServiceNow, an AI-enabled integration that allows ServiceNow customers to manage the full revenue lifecycle — from order to cash to customer care — directly within ServiceNow, powered by Aria Billing Cloud. In 2025, ServiceNow developed and launched key AI agents as part of its Zurich release, leveraging the Aria integration to streamline agentic billing information and action.

“We’re delighted to take our partnership with ServiceNow to the next level,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO of Aria Systems. “We’ve seen growing demand for the ServiceNow CRM product suite combined with Aria Billing Cloud. By aligning go-to-market models and simplifying how enterprises can experience, contract and implement our joint solution, we’re helping customers realize value faster.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing models in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates predictive and generative AI to help enterprises scale productivity and personalization, is top-rated by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises including Arlo, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

