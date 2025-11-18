XTM Signs Letter of Intent with AGORACOM RWA DBX for Preferred Share Tokenization of U.S. Subsidiary

TORONTO & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (CSE: PAID / OTCQB: XTMIF / FSE: 7XT), a fintech company providing automated tip calculation, instant payout and earned wage access (“EWA”) solutions through its AnyDay™ platform, today announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with AGORACOM RWA DBX, a Dubai-based consulting agency, to support the acquisition of Preferred Shares of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, XTM USA, by an arm’s length organization for Tokenization. XTM USA holds the intellectual property for its Earned Wage Access solution and key operating contracts, representing a 2026 market of 150,000+ daily wage earners.

This opportunity for our U.S. subsidiary could open new capital channels without impacting our cap table, while maintaining full operational control and upside Share

Under the terms of the LOI, AGORACOM RWA DBX will act as XTM’s exclusive consulting agent for a period of six months, during which it will coordinate the structure, jurisdictional compliance, and execution of the tokenization process alongside select independent partners. The goal of the initiative is to unlock non-dilutive capital by leveraging digital asset markets and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization infrastructure.

The proposed tokenization initiative relates strictly to Preferred Shares in a private subsidiary of XTM and does not represent or imply the creation of any blockchain token in association with or tied to XTM’s common equity or public listing.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to exploring innovative, non-dilutive funding solutions that align with XTM’s long-term growth strategy,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM Inc. “We believe this opportunity for our U.S. subsidiary could open new capital channels without impacting our cap table, while maintaining full operational control and upside.”

“XTM is one of the first publicly listed small cap companies in North America to pursue a Real-World Asset tokenization strategy of this kind with us,” said George Tsiolis, Founder of AGORACOM RWA DBX. “This initiative not only supports XTM’s growth objectives but also signals what’s possible for the broader small-cap market when traditional financing models are reimagined.”

The LOI includes terms for exclusivity, preliminary compensation structure and the intention to execute a definitive Consulting Agency Agreement within 90 days. AGORACOM will lead the coordination of legal, technical, and financial partners in support of the tokenization effort. Additional announcements will be made as milestones are achieved, including updates related to structure, jurisdiction, and listing partners.

About XTM Inc.

XTM Inc. (CSE: PAID) is a fintech business providing real-time payment and earned wage access solutions. XTM’s platform enables instant access to earnings for workers and contractors through digital wallets and prepaid cards, serving restaurants, hospitality, and gig-economy sectors across North America. Learn more at www.xtminc.com.

About AGORACOM RWA DBX

AGORACOM RWA DBX is a Dubai-based consulting agency that is focused on helping small and mid-cap public companies unlock growth capital by tokenizing real-world assets held in subsidiaries. Working with a network of leading independent legal, financial, and technical partners from around the world, the firm provides a fully coordinated process from structure and compliance to token issuance and listing on exchanges that reach primary and secondary markets. The tokenization program is designed to offer non-dilutive financing alternatives that preserve equity structure, increase asset liquidity, and open new access to global capital.

By focusing on listed issuers in North America that are fully regulated and audited by multiple securities regulators, AGORACOM RWA DBX is creating a brand new asset class in Real World Asset Tokenization that provides investors around the world with access to growth assets of emerging public companies that are fully verifiable and conservatively projected to be a $10 billion market by 2030, with the entire RWA market projected to reach $16 trillion. This new asset class represents a significant alternative for growth investors to current RWA Tokens which are largely limited to sovereign treasuries, mega real estate projects, stock of mega cap issuers and non-compliant or opaque tokens.

AGORACOM RWA DBX collaborates with AGORACOM, the pioneer of online investor relations and a digital marketing platform with a 27 year track record of serving 500 public companies and 9,000,000 investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and may include words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” and similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various risks and factors beyond the Company’s control.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.