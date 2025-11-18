-

WSB Strengthens Digital Construction Management Through Strategic Partnership with HeadLight

Defining the Future of Model-Centric Design and Construction Management

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSB LLC (“WSB”), a forward-thinking engineering and consulting firm specializing in infrastructure, environmental, and construction services, is advancing its industry-leading Digital Construction Management (DCM) solution by integrating best-in-class technology partner HeadLight into its comprehensive offering. WSB has been a client and user of HeadLight and is now moving to a partnership agreement.

"By integrating HeadLight’s field data capture platform, we’re expanding our ability to provide clients with a singular access point for all project data." - Andy Kaiyala, Vice President, Digital Construction Management at WSB

DCM is powered by our nationally recognized staff who put strategic technology partnerships to work—including Bentley SYNCHRO, 4M Analytics, and now HeadLight. This seamless blend of people and proven tools enables us to deliver an exceptional product for clients across the country, solidifying WSB’s position as the trusted go-to firm for model-centric design and construction management.

“DCM is a WSB solution built to deliver results through best-in-class technology and partnerships,” said Andy Kaiyala, Vice President, Digital Construction Management at WSB. “By integrating HeadLight’s field data capture platform, we’re expanding our ability to provide clients with a singular access point for all project data. This approach reinforces our open data philosophy—putting the right data in the hands of the right people, when they need it most, so they can make proactive business decisions.”

HeadLight’s platform empowers teams to capture what’s happening in the field and bring that information to all stakeholders and partners. “It’s all about the data,” said Benjamin Young, Strategic Partnership Lead at HeadLight. “The flexibility of the HeadLight platform enables WSB to align DCM with each project and owner’s specific requirements - seamlessly integrating data, workflows, and reporting into one solution. Together we’re expanding what DCM can deliver and setting a new standard for data-driven infrastructure delivery.”

WSB’s DCM solution, now enhanced with integrated access to HeadLight, is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of the civil construction industry. This bundled approach delivers enhanced efficiency, transparency, and safety for project owners, engineering firms, contractors, and materials suppliers.

About WSB

WSB is a forward-thinking design and consulting firm specializing in engineering, community planning, environmental and construction services. Its staff improves the way people engage with communities, transportation, infrastructure, energy and our environment. WSB offers services in more than 50 complementary areas to seamlessly integrate planning, design and implementation to support its coast-to-coast client base. WSB’s staff is inspired to look beyond today and capitalize on the opportunities of tomorrow. Guided by a strong vision and an authentic passion, WSB is a company that strives to forge ahead. To learn more, visit wsbeng.com.

About HeadLight

HeadLight is redefining how infrastructure gets built. Its enterprise-class, AI-ready data platform empowers agencies, engineering firms, contractors, and producers to create field-first solutions with flexible, no-code configurations for data capture, workflows, and project-specific reporting. This shared platform enables seamless construction management, contract administration, materials quality management, and asset management - delivering real-time visibility from the field to executives, adapting to unique project needs, and creates innovation and passion from users on the ground.

