Regnology Launches RRH Ascend, Leveraging Straight-Through Reporting to Modernize Financial Regulation

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regnology, a leading software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting and supervisory technology solutions, today announced the launch of RRH Ascend, the next generation of its Regnology Reporting Hub (RRH) solution for banking and transaction reporting. The unveiling will take place at the 32nd annual RegTech Convention, the largest global conference on financial regulation, which brings together more than 2,000 participants across nine cities in a hybrid format.

RRH Ascend marks a major step toward Straight-Through Reporting (STR)—a new standard designed to eliminate friction in regulatory processes through end-to-end automation, seamless data integration, and intelligent oversight. Modeled on the principles of Straight-Through Processing (STP) in capital markets, STR enables continuous, data-driven exchanges between institutions and regulators, reducing manual intervention and improving efficiency.

With RRH Ascend, Regnology brings this vision to life —accelerating the industry toward greater transparency, efficiency, and trust through four pillars of excellence: data governance, regulatory insight, automation intelligence, and collaboration. Powered by Regnology’s cloud-native platform, the solution leverages the proven foundation of RRH to accelerate transformation with a seamless transition and next-generation capabilities.

Financial institutions can harmonize data architectures, automate regulatory workflows, and deliver regulator-ready outputs in real time—streamlining bank regulation, transaction reporting, data governance, and exception monitoring. Purpose-built for the demands of modern compliance and designed to evolve with advanced AI capabilities, RRH Ascend strengthens the accuracy, speed, and completeness of regulatory submissions across jurisdictions.

Linda Middleditch, Chief Product Officer at Regnology, said: “For too long, financial regulatory reporting has been seen as a laggard – complex, fragmented, and reactive. RRH Ascend represents a turning point, providing institutions with the clarity and control needed to adopt a fully connected, intelligence-led model. This launch accelerates the industry’s shift toward STR and a new era of regulatory intelligence.”

Early adopters of RRH Ascend are now onboarding, with full deployment expected in 2026.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to enhance efficiency, transparency and stability in the financial markets. Regnology has a focus on regulatory reporting with thousands of financial institutions and corporates of all sizes, and close to 100 regulators and tax authorities as clients. Regnology connects regulators and regulated financial institutions across the world through purpose-built solutions and common standards, bringing greater data quality and cost savings to all. With over 1,200 employees in 25 countries and a fast, flexible and future-proof platform, clients can quickly implement and derive value from Regnology’s solutions and rely on us to easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes.

Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology.

