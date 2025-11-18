MFG Partners Invests in Regency Electric, a Leading Commercial Electrical Contractor in Colorado

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MFG Partners (“MFG”), a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in family, founder, and management-owned industrial companies, today announced an investment in Regency Electric, LLC (“Regency”). Founded in 1986, Regency provides commercial electrical contracting services including pre-construction, design-build, new construction, tenant finish, remodel/retrofit, & service/repair/maintenance. The company has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality commercial electrical service and construction work throughout the Denver Metro and Front Range areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Regency into the MFG family,” said Jeff Mizrahi, Partner at MFG. “Regency represents exactly the type of business we seek to invest in — a family- and founder-owned contractor with deep regional roots and a strong culture of safety and quality. We look forward to partnering with the Regency team in its next phase of growth.”

“Regency embodies the core values we look for in a partner — integrity, craftsmanship, and a deep commitment to its customers and employees,” said Jonathan Schilowitz, Partner at MFG. “We are excited to support Dave, Ryan, and the entire Regency team as they continue building on their nearly four decades of success and leadership in the Colorado market.”

Regency’s leadership team, led by Dave Seifried Jr. and Ryan Seifried, has retained significant equity ownership and will continue to manage day-to-day operations. “This partnership is an exciting step for our company,” said Dave Seifried Jr., CEO of Regency. “MFG’s experience in scaling specialty contractors and their commitment to investing in our people and capabilities will allow us to better serve our customers and accelerate our growth.”

About Regency Electric

Founded in 1986, Regency Electric is a commercial electrical contractor serving the Denver Metro and Front Range areas, with expertise across service, tenant improvement, and ground-up construction projects. The company is recognized for its commitment to quality, responsiveness, and long-term partnerships with property managers, developers, and general contractors throughout Colorado.

For more information, visit https://regencyelectricinc.com.

About MFG Partners

MFG Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in family-, founder-, and management-owned industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services companies in North America. The firm was founded in 2016 by Jeff Mizrahi and Jonathan Schilowitz and is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, visit https://www.mfgpartners.com.