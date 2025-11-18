Courage Appointed Creative Agency of Record for the Royal Ontario Museum

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Courage, Canada’s fastest-growing independent creative agency, today announced it has been selected as the Creative Agency of Record for the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), Canada’s largest and most visited museum and a globally renowned cultural institution.

The appointment follows a competitive review and marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership that will encompass brand strategy, creative platform development, and integrated campaigns for the Museum. The mandate includes both traditional and digital channels, with a focus on deepening audience connections and expanding the Museum’s cultural impact by leveraging ROM’s extraordinary collections, research, programming, and exhibitions.

“We are incredibly honoured to partner with such a landmark institution,” said Niki Sahni, Partner & President, Courage Inc. “ROM is an iconic part of Toronto’s identity and a cultural touchstone for visitors from across Canada and around the world. Our team is energized by the opportunity to help shape how the Museum shows up for Canadians today—boldly, creatively, and with a strong sense of purpose.”

This partnership comes at a pivotal time for ROM as it continues to advance its strategic vision and reshape the idea of what a contemporary Museum can be.

“ROM is evolving – to be even more open, more welcoming, and to continue to inspire learning and exchange,” said Sally Tindal, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Royal Ontario Museum. “Courage brings a sharp strategic lens and a modern creative sensibility that aligns with our ambition to authentically engage with the Museum’s broad and diverse audiences. We’re delighted to have them on board as our AOR and excited for what we will build together.”

This win represents a significant milestone for Courage, marking the agency’s expansion into the cultural sector. The mandate underscores Courage’s ability to translate its bold, audience-driven creative approach into a sector where storytelling, education, and community connection are paramount, broadening the agency’s industry footprint.

Courage’s work with the Museum will begin in December 2025, with the first major integrated campaign slated to launch in early 2026.

About Courage

Headquartered in Toronto, creative shop Courage Inc. has become one of the fastest-growing independent ad agencies in Canada's history. Founded in 2022, Courage has created internationally celebrated work for a number of iconic brands, including KFC, Nescafé, CIBC, and more. Through human-to-human connection and boundary-testing creativity, the agency's guiding mission is to help every partnering brand find their courage.

About Royal Ontario Museum

Opened in 1914, ROM (Royal Ontario Museum) showcases art, culture, and nature from around the world and across time. Today, ROM houses more than 18 million objects, from Egyptian mummies to contemporary sculpture, from meteorites to dinosaurs. ROM is the most visited museum in Canada and one of the top ten museums in North America. It is also the country’s preeminent field research institute, with a diverse range of experts who help us understand the past, make sense of the present, and shape a shared future. Just as impressive is ROM’s facility - a striking combination of heritage architecture and the cutting-edge Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, which marks the Museum as an iconic landmark and global cultural destination.

We live on in what we leave behind.

ROM is an agency of the government of Ontario.