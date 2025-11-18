HoloMD and Banyan Texas Partner to Extend AI-Powered Recovery Support Beyond Treatment

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HoloMD, the AI-powered Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) platform for psychiatry, today announced a partnership with Banyan Texas Treatment Center. Banyan Treatment Centers is one of the largest addiction and behavioral health networks in the United States, treating over 17,000 patients per year. As a leading provider of inpatient addiction and mental health services, it has partnered with HoloMD in an effort to improve recovery outcomes and extend AI-powered behavioral health support into treatment-center settings at the time of client discharge, when clients are particularly vulnerable. The collaboration marks HoloMD’s first treatment-center partnership, expanding the reach of its human-supervised AI platform into the recovery care continuum.

Through the partnership, Banyan Texas has introduced the “Banyan Companion™,” powered by HoloMD, an AI-powered virtual recovery support tool that helps clients stay connected to their care team after discharge. Acting as a ‘journal that talks back,’ the Banyan Companion engages clients through daily check-ins and empathetic, evidence-based dialogue designed to promote accountability, strengthen emotional resilience and alert staff when additional support may be needed. Under the model there are two levels of “human-in-the-loop” - the client engagement specialists provided by HoloMD that review every conversation between the client and the Banyan Companion, and the Banyan clinicians who receive updates regarding client cravings, relapse indicators, continued use, and other vital clinical information.

“Recovery is a lifelong journey, and this partnership reflects our shared belief that technology can extend the healing process well beyond the walls of treatment and into the daily lives of clients between clinic visits,” said psychiatrist Bruce Alan Kehr, M.D., Founder and CEO of HoloMD. “By combining Banyan’s compassionate care model with HoloMD’s human-supervised AI, we are redefining how behavioral health organizations can support clients after discharge and ensure that no one’s recovery journey happens alone. Our model helps to heal patients at scale, is designed to improve patient outcomes, and creates a new revenue stream for providers under Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) CPT codes.”

Together, HoloMD and Banyan are building a connected model of care that bridges technology and human touch. The Banyan Companion allows clinicians to maintain insight into clients’ wellbeing, while clients benefit from continuous engagement, encouragement and a direct path back to support whenever needed. This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to improving long-term recovery outcomes and reducing relapse risk through proactive connection.

“At Banyan, we’re always looking for ways to strengthen the connection between clients and their care team,” said Beau Lynch, Regional Executive Director, West Division, at Banyan Texas. “The Banyan Companion allows us to continue that relationship in a meaningful way, empowering clients to take ownership of their recovery while giving our clinicians real-time visibility into who may need additional support.”

HoloMD’s team provided comprehensive on-site training for Banyan staff, including therapists, aftercare coordinators and discharge planners, to ensure smooth integration of the Banyan Companion into post-discharge workflows. The partnership is supported by ongoing collaboration between HoloMD and Banyan teams to monitor adoption and outcomes. Following continued success, the organizations plan to expand the program across additional Banyan treatment locations nationwide.

About HoloMD

HoloMD has brought to market a patent-pending AI-powered psychiatry platform that augments clinicians with continuous, human-supervised patient engagement—and RTM-aligned workflows—to provide mission-critical information designed to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Backed by rigorous scientific studies, it is built by psychiatrists for psychiatrists and other mental health clinicians. Founded in July 2024, the company is fully HIPAA- and HITECH-compliant, and supports RTM billing covered by Medicare, and most commercial payers and Medicaid plans. The Company currently has seven provisional and one utility patents pending and three trademarks pending. Learn more at HoloMD.ai.

About Banyan Texas

Banyan Texas, part of the national Banyan Treatment Centers network, is a high-impact dual-diagnosis treatment facility located on a serene 70-acre campus in Waelder, Texas, within driving distance of Austin, San Antonio and Houston. The resort-like property features 20 fully furnished guest suites across four lodges, medically-assisted detox, residential addiction and mental-health treatment, a specialized veterans program, and concierge-level amenities. As part of one of the largest privately-owned addiction and behavioral-health networks in the U.S.—now operating dozens of facilities across states—Banyan Texas brings deep clinical infrastructure, high acuity co-occurring disorder care and strong payer relationships into the HoloMD ecosystem. In partnering with HoloMD, Banyan Texas will deploy the Dr. Holo™ AI-enabled platform across its eligible patient base at the time of discharge from the facility, to enhance daily monitoring, strive to improve outcomes between, and establish reimbursable remote-therapeutic-monitoring (RTM) revenue streams.