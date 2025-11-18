Global Payments Announces Uber Eats Partnership at Inaugural Genius User Conference

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced it has joined forces with Uber Eats to help restaurants in the U.S. and Canada deliver better customer experiences and drive growth. Restaurants that use Genius, Global Payments’ flagship POS offering, will now have the Uber Eats platform seamlessly integrated into their system as Global Payments makes Uber Eats its preferred delivery partner.

The partnership streamlines and accelerates the onboarding process to Uber Eats within the Genius POS platform, simplifying and enriching the experience for restaurant customers.

Restaurants will now be able to onboard Uber Eats through a self-serve process, allowing them to unlock new demand faster. In addition, orders, updates and cancellations sync instantly between Genius and Uber Eats, improving operational efficiency for delivery orders.

“Our restaurant customers want help standing out from the crowd, and providing technology that enables accurate orders and speedy delivery is one of the best ways to help small and large restaurants alike deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Chris Siefkin, president of Genius Restaurant at Global Payments. “Our partnership with Uber Eats allows restaurants to operate with ease while enabling access to Uber Eats’ outstanding delivery and technology network to help restaurants reach and retain more customers.”

“Our deep integration with the powerful and feature-rich Genius platform aims to help make launching and accessing the benefits of Uber Eats faster and easier than ever,” said Jose Garcia Pimentel, vice president and head of Uber Delivery, U.S. and Canada. “We are thrilled to work with Global Payments to help restaurants deliver an exceptional customer experience and grow their businesses.”

Delivering Technology that Scales for 7 Brew

Global Payments seamlessly implements solutions for growing businesses like 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee, which recently partnered with the company to help support its rapid expansion.

The coffee chain, famous for its personalized service, chose Genius for its scalability and ability to streamline ordering and back-of-house service, freeing up its “Brewistas” to focus on building even stronger customer relationships.

“As one of the fastest-growing coffee chains in the U.S., we are always striving to provide technology that makes our Brewistas’ jobs easier so they can better serve our customers,” said Danyel Bischof-Forsyth, chief technology officer at 7 Brew Coffee. “Together with Global Payments, we successfully implemented Genius at over 500 7 Brew locations.”

Both Uber Eats and 7 Brew spoke at the inaugural Genius User Conference, which showcased Genius users.

Global Payments Highlights Leading Technology at User Conference

Global Payments featured Genius Drive Thru, its fully-integrated, multi-lane solution engineered for speed and precision, at its inaugural Genius User Conference. The demonstration included Genius’ patented camera vision system that is fully integrated with the Genius POS platform, helping to automatically connect each car to the right order.

Global Payments also officially launched the industry’s first modular, countertop point-of-sale device at the show. Purpose built for Genius, the device sets a new standard for flexibility, durability and speed in restaurant and retail environments. For more information, visit globalpayments.com/genius/countertop.

The Genius User Conference was held at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, home of the Atlanta Braves, where Global Payments is the Official Commerce Technology Provider.

About Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) helps businesses around the world enable commerce and provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Our payment technology and software solutions enable merchants, issuers and developers to deliver seamless customer experiences, run smarter operations and adapt quickly to change. Because if it has anything to do with commerce, we are already on it.

With 27,000 team members across 38 countries, we have the scale and expertise to help businesses grow with confidence. Headquartered in Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500.

Learn more at company.globalpayments.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.