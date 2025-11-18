Altera Expands Its Strategic Partnership with AXISCADES for Mission-Critical Defense Applications Development

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Corporation, the world’s largest pure-play FPGA solutions provider, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with AXISCADES Technologies Limited, a leading global technology and engineering solutions company headquartered in Bangalore, India. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of mission-critical defense applications by combining Altera’s advanced programmable logic technologies with AXISCADES’ deep expertise in aerospace, defense, and artificial intelligence system design.

Under the terms of the agreement, Altera and AXISCADES will establish a 10,000 square foot innovation lab in Bangalore that will be used for the design, development, and characterization of advanced FPGA-based reference designs used in mission-critical applications, including radar, unmanned aerial vehicles, software-defined radio, and secure communications systems. Altera experts in the region will work with AXISCADES to provide technical assistance as well as collaborative engineering support during the prototyping and production phase to ensure the seamless integration of Altera’s Agilex™ 9 Direct-RF FPGAs and SoCs into customers’ designs.

This joint effort strengthens Altera and AXISCADES market reach across the Aerospace, Defense, and Government (ADG) ecosystem while enhancing AXISCADES’ access to advanced FPGA technologies and global customer networks. The Bangalore-based innovation lab allows Altera and AXISCADES to rapidly respond to the region’s growing focus on expanding its aerospace and defense capabilities1.

Altera and AXISCADES’ recent collaboration helped launch a 3U-VPX SOSA-aligned COTS card powered by Agilex 9 Direct-RF devices. This breakthrough programmable solution is set to redefine RF signal processing in defense systems, offering unmatched speed and flexibility for mission-critical defense applications.

John Sotir, General Manager, Aerospace, Defense, and Government Systems at Altera, stated, “This partnership represents a powerful convergence of Altera’s world-class FPGA technology and AXISCADES’ deep domain expertise. Together, we will accelerate the creation of next-generation products that enable our customers to meet demanding performance, power and efficiency requirements across the ADG sector and beyond.”

Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of AXISCADES, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Altera to strengthen our global footprint and deliver groundbreaking solutions in defense, AI, and embedded systems. This partnership aligns with our vision to expand our nonlinear business model and offer high-value, technology-driven products to customers worldwide.”

Altera’s Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGAs and SoCs form the foundation of this strategic partnership. The Agilex 9 Direct RF products are a family of multi-chip, mixed-signal semiconductors that integrate the FPGA industry’s fastest RF transceivers (up to 64 Gsps) with a high-performance FPGA fabric to enable ultra-low-latency, high-bandwidth signal processing for next-generation radar, wireless, and electronic warfare systems. AXISCADES, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Mistral Solutions, will leverage Agilex 9 Direct RF devices to deliver cutting-edge mission-critical solutions across the aerospace, defense, and government domains.

About AXISCADES Technologies Limited

AXISCADES Technologies Limited is a leading end-to-end technology and engineering solutions provider, developing innovative, sustainable, and safer products across Aerospace, Defense, and ESAI domains. AXISCADES offers comprehensive domain expertise, serving global OEMs, Defense Forces, Ministries of Defense, and Public Sector Units. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the company operates across 17 global locations, including France, Germany, Denmark, the United States, and Canada, employing more than 3,000 professionals worldwide.

About Altera

Altera is a leading supplier of programmable hardware, software, and development tools that empower designers of electronic systems to innovate, differentiate, and succeed in their markets. With a broad portfolio of industry-leading FPGAs, SoCs, and design solutions, Altera enables customers to achieve faster time-to-market and unmatched performance in applications spanning industrial automation, audio/video, robotics, aerospace, defense, data centers, telecommunications, edge AI, and more. For more information, visit https://www.altera.com/.

1Source: India’s Expanding Defense Market Signals Strong Growth Potential: Goldman Sachs, Economic Times, October 27, 2025