Tolion Health AI Launches Tolion Brain Coach: The First AI-Powered Personalized Mobile App for Brain Health and Longevity, Now Available on the Apple App Store

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tolion Health AI, a digital health company focused on personalized, predictive, and preventive brain health solutions, has officially launched its flagship mobile app, Tolion Brain Coach, powered by Tolion AI, now available on the Apple App Store in the United States. Tolion’s launch makes its AI-powered Tolion Brain Coach free to all, aiming to expand access to proactive brain-health tools based on current neuroscience. The app provides daily evidence-based tips for cognitive health and lowering dementia risk.

"The launch of Tolion Brain Coach introduces Tolion’s advanced science and technology to a broad audience focused on brain health," said Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder & Director of Tolion Health AI. "Tolion Brain Coach integrates AI-based analytics, wearables device data from industry leaders such as Garmin, and a medical knowledge engine to deliver tailored recommendations for cognitive improvement. Translating recent research into practical steps helps users prevent cognitive decline, stay mentally sharp, and lead healthier lives. With Tolion, prevention is both possible and personal.”

Science-Based App for Brain Health

Tolion Brain Coach enables users to take proactive steps for better brain and mental performance through simple, daily actions. Unlike standard wellness apps, Tolion Brain Coach combines AI-driven behavioral analytics, seamless integration with wearables, and a robust medical knowledge engine to deliver truly personalized guidance tailored to each user’s lifestyle and health profile.

Tolion Brain Coach can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and is compatible with Garmin wearables. Support for Android devices and additional wearable integrations is planned for 2026.

“What excites me most about the Tolion Brain Coach is how it transforms science into daily practice. Tolion Health AI is not only building a breakthrough product but shaping a future where proactive brain health is practical, scalable, and global. The best time to protect your brain was twenty years ago; the second-best time is today. And with Tolion Health AI, that future starts here,” said Gregory J. Moore, MD, PhD, Strategic Advisor at Tolion, and former Corporate Vice President of Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft and Google.

Online Webinars for People with Increased Risk

Tolion Health AI will host online webinars to educate participants on brain health, dementia prevention, and the benefits of the Tolion Brain Coach app for personalized care. These webinars target individuals at higher genetic or lifestyle risk for Alzheimer’s, as well as caregivers and those interested in proactive cognitive health. Sessions will feature Tolion’s medical experts and Wendy Nelson, an Alzheimer’s prevention advocate and ambassador for high-risk communities. Registration is available at Tolion Brain Coach Webinar.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Tolion Health AI collaborates with Garmin to integrate wearable data for better behavioral insights and coaching. The company also collaborates with MMA champion Jiří Procházka as a brand ambassador, focusing on brain protection, mental resilience, and dementia prevention related to traumatic brain injury.

"Personalized lifestyle recommendations have the potential to significantly enhance health, well-being, and longevity," stated Ing. Jaroslav Lískovec, CEO of Tolion Health CZ s.r.o. "Tolion Brain Coach is available at no cost, increasing accessibility to dementia prevention and addressing the annual care expenditure of $384 billion in the United States. By focusing on preventive measures, healthcare systems can achieve substantial cost savings and improve patient outcomes."

Tolion Health AI has received global recognition, including being named by StartUs insights as a 2025 Top 10 Longevity Startup to Watch, highlighting its contributions to brain health and quality of life.

About Tolion Brain Coach

Tolion Brain Coach is an application that uses AI technology to support brain health, performance, and longevity. It utilizes the Tolion AI Engine, which integrates knowledge management, machine learning, and large language models, to offer daily recommendations based on scientific research. The app aims to address modifiable risk factors and provide tools for cognitive health.

The Tolion Brain Coach mobile app, operated by Tolion AI Engine, delivers personalized guidance through features such as:

Personalized Risk Insights: AI-powered analysis of your lifestyle, behavior, and environment—covering sleep and physical activity.

Wearable Integration: Instantly synchronizes with Garmin devices for tracking of sleep.

Weekly Brain Health Planner: Structured micro-goals and coaching plans to help you build and maintain healthy routines.

Progress Tracking: Dynamic dashboards visualize your consistency and long-term progress.

Conversational Brain Coach: An in-app AI assistant provides empathetic, motivational guidance in everyday language.

Brain Age Score: Estimates your brain's biological age using lifestyle, genetic, and biomarker data—so you can see how your brain health compares to your actual age.

The proprietary Tolion AI Engine combines technologies like knowledge management, machine learning, and large language models to deliver personalized cognitive support. Used in the Tolion Brain Coach app, it merges medical insights on brain health with user data.

Tolion AI products aim to enhance brain health and reduce neurodegenerative risks, including Alzheimer’s disease, through prevention rather than just treatment. Up to 45% of dementia cases may be preventable by lifestyle changes, and the app helps users improve sleep, manage stress, stay active, and engage cognitively.

Tolion Brain Coach can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. Android and wearables support will be available in 2026.

About Tolion Health AI

Tolion Health AI is a digital health company using AI, data, and collaborative technologies to deliver personalized, preventive, and predictive care. With support from medical experts, Tolion integrates advanced technology with insights that help patients manage their health and improve performance. The proprietary Tolion MedPortal and Tolion AI Engine identify and address key brain health risk factors, aiming to enhance quality of life and longevity. Tolion MedPortal manages vast medical data using AI to refine the company's knowledge base, while the Tolion AI Engine offers customized health guidance based on genetics, history, and medical status. The innovative Tolion Brain Coach mobile app provides users with access to extensive medical expertise, supporting early prevention, accurate diagnosis, and continuous care for better health outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.tolionbraincoach.com.

Tolion Brain Coach can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. Android and wearables support will be available in 2026.