Perkins Selects St. John as Creative Agency of Record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has selected St. John as its new creative agency of record. The Jacksonville independent, full-service creative agency has delivered fiercely effective creative work and business-building campaigns for restaurant, retail and consumer brands for 40 years and adds the iconic Perkins brand to its growing restaurant and hospitality portfolio.

With deep roots in the restaurant space, St. John has delivered results for brands across fast-casual, quick-service and full-service dining segments. St. John has shaped messaging and strategy for local, regional and national brands, including Zaxby’s, Smoothie King and Ruby Tuesday, helping clients break through and grow share in highly competitive categories.

“We chose St. John for their true understanding of our brand, our guests and the role we can play in their daily dining experiences,” said Kimberly Bean, VP Marketing, Perkins. “The agency’s strategy and the creative ideas it generated made it clear they are the right partner as we continue a new chapter for Perkins.”

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio, Perkins has continued to reinvent itself and is now a corporation with 300 company-owned and franchised locations in 32 states and two Canadian provinces. St. John is tasked with reimagining Perkins’ brand positioning as the company invests in its future, including a newly redesigned prototype in Orlando and broader expansion plans.

“We are thrilled that Perkins, a classic, all-American success story and a beloved legacy brand, has chosen us to be their creative partner,” said Peter Herbst, St. John’s Executive Creative Director.

The new partnership strengthens St. John’s restaurant portfolio and reflects the agency’s continued momentum. St. John also serves as agency of record for Metro Diner, which operates more than 75 locations, and leads the U.S. market entry for Lukumades, the international doughnut and coffee brand founded in Melbourne, Australia.

About St. John

St. John is a full-service creative agency that has operated in Jacksonville, Fla., since 1984. One of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast, St. John is defined by fiercely effective creativity for a range of highly recognized brands, retailers and restaurants. Clients include AbbVie, Florida Prepaid, NASCAR, Perkins, PureTalk, Rooms To Go, Metro Diner, Lukumades, Winn-Dixie and more. To learn more, visit www.sjp.com.