SOLVE and Charles River Development Partner to Deliver Integrated Fixed Income Pricing for Investment Managers

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLVE, the leading provider of pre-trade data and predictive pricing for fixed income securities markets, today announced a new partnership with Charles River Development, a State Street company, to begin integrating SOLVE’s fixed income and predictive pricing capabilities with the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). The collaboration builds on SOLVE’s mission to expand transparency across fixed income markets through advanced analytics and predictive intelligence.

The integration enables joint fixed income clients to access SOLVE’s market and predictive pricing data within Charles River IMS, enhancing visibility and efficiency across trading and portfolio management workflows. By embedding SOLVE’s datasets, traders and portfolio managers will be able to monitor pricing in real-time, capitalize on opportunities quicker, and act with greater confidence.

The SOLVE products that this collaboration will allow Charles River clients to access include:

SOLVE Px™ Predictive Pricing: Delivers machine learning-based pricing predictions across multiple fixed income asset classes, including more than 250,000 corporate and over 1.1 million municipal bonds.

Delivers machine learning-based pricing predictions across multiple fixed income asset classes, including more than 250,000 corporate and over 1.1 million municipal bonds. BWIC Monitoring: Enables traders and portfolio managers to monitor bids wanted in competition (BWIC) activity for more informed pre-trade analysis.

By unifying these data sources within Charles River IMS, clients reduce manual data handling, streamline analysis, and make pricing decisions supported by both contributed and AI-generated insight.

“The depth and breadth of SOLVE’s data and intelligence, combined with Charles River’s open architecture and global client base, make this an ideal platform for extending access to our insights,” said Eugene Grinberg, Co-Founder and CEO of SOLVE. “This integration delivers our AI-driven predictive pricing and deep market coverage, enhancing fixed income traders and portfolio managers’ ability to make well supported decisions. Together, we’re helping clients enhance price transparency, improve execution quality, and respond faster to changing market conditions.”

Steven Milanowycz, Head of Product Strategy at Charles River Development, commented, “Charles River provides best-in-class execution capabilities for fixed income traders. The integration will push the solution further by layering in SOLVE market data in a unified user experience. SOLVE is the latest addition to Charles River’s growing partner ecosystem, providing asset managers with fit-for-purpose data to support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix.”

The partnership also addresses a growing need among buy- and sell-side institutions for tools that can consolidate fragmented data and improve pre-trade visibility. While other providers focus primarily on quote aggregation, SOLVE combines that foundation with predictive modeling and historical context, giving users a deeper, more actionable view of bond behavior across liquidity conditions.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is the leading market data platform provider for fixed-income securities, trusted by sophisticated buy-side and sell-side firms worldwide. Founded in 2011, SOLVE leverages its AI-driven technology and deep industry expertise to offer unparalleled transparency into markets, reduce risk, and save hundreds of hours across front-office workflows. With the largest real-time datasets for Securitized Products, Municipal Bonds, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, Convertible Bonds, CDS, and Private Credit, SOLVE empowers clients to transform the way they bring new securities to market, trade on secondary markets, and value highly illiquid securities. Headquartered in Connecticut, with offices across the globe, SOLVE is the definitive source for market pricing in Fixed Income markets. For more information, visit https://solvefixedincome.com.

About Charles River Development, A State Street Company

Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha®.

Charles River IMS helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River’s partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 185% increase in headcount over the last 7+ years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

*Statistics as of Q2 2025. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance.