Avant Technologies and Austrianova Secure Exclusive License for Klotho Producing Cell Line to Advance Anti-Aging Therapies

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing cellbased therapies for diabetes and age-related disorders, today announced that its 50/50 joint venture (Klothonova) with Austrianova has entered into an exclusive, worldwide License Agreement with Klothea Bio, Inc. The license agreement, effective immediately, grants Klothonova exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Klothea Bio’s proprietary Klotho producing cells, encapsulated using Austrianova’s proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® technology, for the treatment of diseases and conditions in humans and animals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Klothea Bio—a Delaware-based biotechnology company specializing in Klotho protein research and therapeutic applications—provides Klothonova access to a proprietary Klotho generating cell line.

Klotho, often referred to as the “longevity protein,” has demonstrated significant potential in combating key drivers of aging such as cellular senescence and chronic inflammation. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of regenerative and anti-aging therapies that target the cellular mechanisms underlying longevity and chronic disease, positioning Klothobased treatments at the forefront of next-generation anti-aging innovations.

Under the agreement, Klothonova will leverage this technology in conjunction with Austrianova’s proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation platform to encapsulate Klothea’s genetically modified cell line that overexpresses Klotho proteins. This aims to create encapsulated, implantable therapies capable of sustained, localized delivery, enhancing safety and efficacy for applications in regenerative medicine and disease prevention.

“This license represents a pivotal milestone for Klothonova and underscores Avant’s commitment to transforming biotech innovation into real-world impact,” said Avant Technologies CEO, Chris Winter. “By combining Klothea’s cutting-edge Klotho expertise with our joint venture’s advanced cell encapsulation technology, we’re poised to pioneer therapies that could redefine healthy aging and extend quality of life for millions.”

The Field of Use encompasses the treatment of a wide array of diseases and conditions, enabling Klothonova to pursue comprehensive development programs from preclinical research through commercialization. Key terms in the agreement include milestone payments tied to development and regulatory achievements, as well as royalties on net sales, ensuring aligned incentives for rapid advancement.

This agreement builds on the September 2025 formation of Klothonova as a joint venture between Avant Technologies and Austrianova, which was established to focus on Klotho-based cell therapies. Since its launch in October 2025, Klothonova has initiated the preparatory work needed for GMP-manufacturing of the encapsulated Klotho-overexpressing cell line, with plans to advance into IND-enabling studies in the coming year.

About Avant Technologies

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cells lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

About Klothonova

Klothonova is a 50/50 joint venture between Avant Technologies and Austrianova, focused on developing novel cell-based therapies utilizing the Klotho protein for age-related conditions. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Klothonova combines expertise in genetic engineering, cell encapsulation, and therapeutic delivery to pioneer sustainable, long-acting treatments.

About Austrianova

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in clinically proven cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global biotech companies.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avant-technologies-ai

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.