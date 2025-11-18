Artella Solutions Expands Diagnostic Platform into Sleep Medicine Through Strategic Partnership with PranaQ

HOUSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artella Solutions Inc. (“ARTELLA”), a leader in SaaS-driven cardiac monitoring and diagnostic intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with PranaQ, a digital health company pioneering smart Home Sleep Testing (HST) solutions. This partnership marks ARTELLA’s expansion into a new diagnostic vertical - sleep diagnostics - driven by the clinically proven connection between Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

Through this partnership, PranaQ’s FDA-cleared Home Sleep Test system will be offered through ARTELLA’s Active State Monitoring platform, enabling cardiology practices and hospital systems to easily order, track, and manage sleep studies within ARTELLA’s existing diagnostic ecosystem, branded as CARDIOSLEEP.

“We built ARTELLA to simplify diagnostic workflows for clinicians. Integrating sleep testing into the platform gives practices a streamlined way to manage two highly correlated conditions with one partner,” stated Sepand Moshiri, Artella Solutions Co-Founder and CEO.

Key platform benefits include:

Turn-key sleep diagnostic workflow for clinical practices

Automated study logistics and reporting workflow

A unified experience for practices already leveraging ARTELLA for cardiac monitoring

CEO of PranaQ, Jerry Chen, commented, “PranaQ is focused on improving access to sleep diagnostics. Partnering with ARTELLA brings our home sleep testing ecosystem into cardiology settings that see OSA every day but don’t always have an efficient pathway to diagnose it.”

The OSA + AFIB Connection

Up to 50–80% of AFib patients have OSA (Journal of Atrial Fibrillation)

Patients with untreated OSA are 2–4x more likely to experience AFib recurrence after ablation (American College of Cardiology)

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy for diagnosed OSA reduces AFib recurrence by up to 42% (Heart Rhythm Society)

OSA affects ~30 million adults in the United States, and 80% remain undiagnosed (American Academy of Sleep Medicine)

“In many patients, AFib is secondary to untreated obstructive sleep apnea,” stated Joseph Hashim, EVP of Commercialization & Strategy at Artella Solutions. “By diagnosing and treating OSA, clinicians can improve AFib management and, in some cases, eliminate the arrhythmia entirely. This partnership enables cardiology teams to identify the root cause - not just treat the symptom.”

A Single Partner for Two Major Disease States

The partnership gives PranaQ access to Artella Solution’s national network customer base, while enabling ARTELLA to expand beyond cardiac monitoring and into Sleep Medicine.

“By combining cardiac and sleep diagnostics through ARTELLA, providers gain a more complete view of the patient. This partnership advances our mission of simplifying diagnostics and improving patient outcomes,” Moshiri explains.

About PranaQ

PranaQ is a digital health company making sleep diagnostics and long-term monitoring easier, faster, and more accessible. Its smart Home Sleep Test system helps clinicians diagnose and manage sleep apnea with high accuracy, simple workflows, and rapid results.

For more information about PranaQ, please visit pranaq.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pranaq/

About Artella Solutions

Artella Solutions Inc. is a digital healthcare company providing remote cardiac monitoring services and software solutions. For patients, ARTELLA offers monitoring services utilizing patch technology and artificial intelligence to help identify potential cardiac rhythm abnormalities. For physicians, ARTELLA provides a unified system designed to support timely data review and workflow efficiency.

For more information, please visit artellainc.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/artella-solutions