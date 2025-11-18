Cross Financial Joins Crete Professionals Alliance, Expanding National Network and Enhancing Client Capabilities

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Financial, a leading accounting and advisory firm serving the Northwest, today announced it has joined Crete Professionals Alliance, the network’s first wealth management firm. Cross marks an important milestone in Crete’s commitment to offering a full spectrum of financial services to clients across its national network. The partnership enhances Cross Financial’s ability to serve clients with deeper resources, modern technology, and access to the fastest-growing accounting firm in the country as recognized by Accounting Today, while maintaining its trusted local brand and leadership team.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for our firm,” said Jay Torgerson, CEO of Cross Financial. “By joining Crete Professionals Alliance, we are investing in the future—enhancing the tools and support available to our team while remaining true to the culture, values, and personalized service that have defined our firm for decades.”

“Cross Financial is a tremendous addition to the Crete family,” said Steve Stagner, CEO of Crete Professionals Alliance. “Their expertise in wealth management expands the value we can deliver across our entire network and reflects our commitment to diversifying our portfolio. By adding new capabilities like these, we create more opportunities for organic growth within our firms and deepen the ways we serve our clients’ evolving financial needs.”

Cross Financial provides tax, advisory, valuation, litigation support and client accounting services to privately held businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals.

As part of Crete Professionals Alliance, Cross Financial will retain its name, team, and leadership, while gaining access to:

A national network of more than 30 highly respected CPA firms

Enterprise-level corporate services including HR, finance, legal, and IT

Advanced AI-powered tools and automation solutions to enhance service delivery

Global talent support through established offshore teams in India and the Philippines

Growth operations, recruiting support, and future M&A capabilities

The West continues to be one of Crete’s most dynamic regions, home to two of the network’s largest firms and others with deep expertise in sectors like agriculture, mortgage banking, and HOA services. Cross Financial brings a complementary strength in wealth management that broadens the region’s capabilities and enhances collaboration.

About Cross Financial

Cross Financial was created in 2003 by Jay Torgerson and Mathew Whiteaker who had a dream of developing a financial services agency with a clear mission and strong values. In 2014, they grew the company to include accounting services, making Cross Financial a comprehensive solution for their clients.

“Cross Financial” is the brand name under which CF Advisory, LLC, and Cross Financial Advisors, LLC operate. CF Advisory, LLC is a separate legal entity under common ownership and is not held out to the public as providing services. Cross Financial Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisory ﬁrm. Any references to “our ﬁrm,” “we,” or similar terms refer collectively to these affiliated but independent entities operating under the Cross Financial brand.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Backed by Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 30 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.