Zenity Announces Inline Prevention for Microsoft Foundry and General Availability for Capabilities in Microsoft Copilot Studio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenity, a leading end-to-end security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced an inline prevention solution for Microsoft Foundry, created to meet enterprise security and compliance needs. This launch also marks the general availability of Zenity’s inline prevention capabilities for Microsoft Copilot Studio, enabling organizations to implement real-time controls on agents built, deployed and operated across the Microsoft agentic stack.

Microsoft Foundry is rapidly evolving, delivering new and powerful features to help enterprises build, customize and deploy advanced agents that orchestrate AI across proprietary and public data, models, workflows and tools. Zenity’s collaboration with Foundry brings hard boundaries and runtime enforcement to AI agents. These capabilities are coming soon in preview and developed to meet enterprise standards for security and compliance. As these new Foundry features roll out, Zenity continues to enhance inline prevention for early adopters, ensuring easy governance in a dynamic development climate.

“Securing AI requires understanding of the intent and the full context of the agent,” said Michael Bargury, CTO and Co-Founder of Zenity. “Our work with Microsoft brings agent-centric security directly into Foundry Control Plane, giving enterprises deep visibility and governance, posture management, and real-time detection and inline response when it matters. Together, we’re enabling organizations to implement hard boundaries when adopting AI agents at scale – with the confidence that unsafe actions can be detected, analyzed, and disrupted before they cause harm."

In addition to the preview capabilities introduced for Microsoft Foundry, Zenity’s integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio is now generally available. Copilot Studio empowers business and IT users to quickly create secure agents for workflow automation. Zenity delivers full lifecycle security, offering visibility, governance, vulnerability assessment and real-time threat detection for agents.

Zenity’s approach to agentic AI security, based on hard boundaries and deterministic runtime controls, includes:

Hard boundaries that provide deterministic, real-time control of AI agent activities at runtime, enforcing strict policy compliance by preventing unsafe behaviors before they occur

Comprehensive analysis of data flows and tool invocations tied to agents throughout their lifecycle

Blocking attacks such as indirect prompt injection and data exfiltration by embedding enforcement directly in the agent execution path, removing ambiguity from agent behavior control

Integration with Microsoft’s agent development ecosystem which empowers organizations to enforce immutable policy enforcement and hard stops on agent actions

Sarah Bird, Chief Product Officer of Responsible AI at Microsoft, said, “Zenity’s integration gives companies real-time control and visibility over the AI agents built with Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio. This lets security teams support innovation with the newest AI technologies while keeping data safe and meet compliance needs, helping companies create trustworthy AI agents at scale.”

As companies scale their use of agentic AI through platforms like Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio, they want to maintain security and governance. Zenity’s runtime enforcement, coupled with strong buildtime security posture management, gives security teams the tools to ensure agents operate in line with company policies, by design and at runtime, reducing risk and unlocking business innovation.

Zenity’s inline prevention for Microsoft Copilot Studio is now generally available, while enhanced capabilities for Microsoft Foundry are coming soon in preview as Foundry continues to expand and mature. To learn more, visit zenity.io or join Zenity at Microsoft Ignite 2025.

About Zenity

Zenity is the first security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents – spanning SaaS, home grown platforms (Cloud), and end-user devices (Endpoint). Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, Zenity helps security teams confidently adopt AI by delivering defense in depth with full-lifecycle coverage: from agent discovery and posture management to real-time detection, inline prevention, and response. With an agent-centric approach that prioritizes how agents behave, what they access, and which tools they invoke, Zenity eliminates blind spots and enforces consistent policy and controls across environments so organizations can innovate with AI, without compromising security. Learn more at www.zenity.io.