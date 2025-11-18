Evergreen Wealth Strengthens Tax-Optimization Platform with Daffy Partnership, Bringing Donor-Advised Funds to Clients

MIAMI & LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evergreen Wealth, a next-generation, digital Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that provides tax-aware investment management and AI-powered financial advice to affluent and high-net-worth individuals and families via Dynamic PortfoliosTM, today announced a new partnership with Daffy, the Donor-Advised Fund for You™.

Through this partnership, Evergreen Wealth clients can now donate appreciated stock and other assets from their portfolios to a donor-advised fund (DAF) at Daffy. These contributions help clients offset their taxable income and avoid capital gains taxes, and easily support more than 1.7 million legal charities across the U.S., all from Daffy’s responsive web experience or iOS app. Evergreen Wealth Advisors can recommend that clients leverage a “tax-gain harvesting” methodology to help identify securities with substantial realized gains that can be contributed to their donor-advised fund (DAF) at Daffy to offset their taxable income and reduce their tax bill.

“We’re committed to helping Evergreen Wealth clients build long-term wealth for themselves and their families,” said Bill Harris, founder and CEO of Evergreen Wealth. “The partnership between Evergreen Wealth and Daffy aims to make it easy for our clients to donate to their favorite charities while potentially recognizing tax savings as a result of the contribution. The timing is important, as we want to empower our clients to contribute before the year-end deadline for the 2025 tax year.”

Evergreen Wealth Client Contribution Match

As an added incentive, Evergreen Wealth will match client contributions to their donor-advised fund accounts at Daffy through December 31, 2025—up to $5,000 for Evergreen Wealth clients with $1 million or more in assets under management, and up to $1,000 for clients with under $1 million.

This partnership empowers Evergreen Wealth clients to optimize their giving, pairing charitable intent with potential tax benefits. Evergreen Wealth can advise clients on which assets to contribute based on their tax-gain harvesting strategy within their overall Dynamic PortfolioTM offering, which can help avoid capital gains taxes on appreciated stock, and possibly receive a tax deduction as well.

Once contributed, clients can recommend when and how shares of stock are sold — immediately, gradually, or held for a period of time — through Daffy’s innovative Custom Liquidation feature. Once Daffy liquidates a client’s stock, it invests the funds tax-free in an investment portfolio to continue growing their giving potential. Daffy offers clients a choice of more than a dozen portfolios, or clients can propose a custom portfolio, selecting up to 10 ETFs from more than 450 high-quality options across Vanguard, iShares, Fidelity, and Bitwise.

“Like Daffy, Evergreen Wealth is built for today’s tech-forward, tax-savvy, and impact-driven investors,” said Adam Nash, Co-founder and CEO of Daffy. “Our donor-advised fund platform with innovative features like Custom Liquidation and Custom Portfolios helps people turn years of market growth into lasting impact. We’re thrilled to partner with Evergreen Wealth to make that process seamless for their clients.”

Key Benefits for Evergreen Wealth Clients:

Access to a Modern Donor-Advised Fund: Manage a DAF seamlessly through Daffy’s iOS app or web experience.

Manage a DAF seamlessly through Daffy’s iOS app or web experience. Maximized Tax Savings: Evergreen Wealth Advisors can identify which securities can provide the greatest tax advantages through a tax-gain harvesting strategy.

Evergreen Wealth Advisors can identify which securities can provide the greatest tax advantages through a tax-gain harvesting strategy. Contribute Appreciated Assets: Donate appreciated stock or ETFs from your portfolio with the help of your Evergreen Wealth advisor to your DAF at Daffy, potentially eliminating capital gains taxes.

Donate appreciated stock or ETFs from your portfolio with the help of your Evergreen Wealth advisor to your DAF at Daffy, potentially eliminating capital gains taxes. Optimize Stock Donations: Recommend when and how donated stock is sold—immediately, gradually, or held for a specific period through Daffy’s first-of-its-kind Custom Liquidation feature.

Recommend when and how donated stock is sold—immediately, gradually, or held for a specific period through Daffy’s first-of-its-kind Custom Liquidation feature. Grow Charitable Funds Tax-Free: Once contributed, assets are invested in a tax-free portfolio on Daffy, allowing your giving potential to grow over time.

Once contributed, assets are invested in a tax-free portfolio on Daffy, allowing your giving potential to grow over time. Support Nearly Any Charity, Anytime: Recommend donations to 501(c)(3) charities–from local schools and faith-based organizations to national and global nonprofits.

Evergreen Wealth will host a live webinar on December 2, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss year-end tax strategies, including the benefits of using a donor-advised fund. For more information and to register, click here.

Evergreen Wealth is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Serial fintech entrepreneur and Evergreen Wealth founder and CEO Harris was previously CEO of PayPal, CEO of Intuit, and founding CEO of Personal Capital, a wealth management firm he started and grew to $23 billion in assets. He is also the author of the Investment Tax Guide: How to Slash Your Taxes.

Learn more about the Evergreen Wealth and Daffy partnership here.

About Evergreen Wealth

Evergreen Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that provides investment management and financial advice to affluent and high-net-worth individuals and families. We build custom-engineered, tax-optimized Dynamic Portfolios for our clients, purposefully designed to deliver higher after-tax performance, and financial advice through the combination of investment advisors and Evergreen Intelligence, an agentic AI advice engine.

Founded by serial fintech pioneer Bill Harris, the Evergreen Wealth team has offices in Miami, Dallas and Raleigh, NC. Follow Evergreen Wealth on LinkedIn or visit evergreenwealth.com to learn more.

For additional information about Evergreen's investment advisory services and donor-advised funds, please refer to Evergreen’s ADV Part 2A and Form CRS, available here.

About Daffy

Daffy is the Donor-Advised Fund for You™—a modern, easy-to-use platform for charitable giving. Daffy makes it easy to set aside money, watch it grow tax-free, and donate to over 1.7 million charities. It’s like a 401(k) for giving. With fundraising capabilities, features for families to give together, and a real-time feed of members’ philanthropic activity, Daffy taps into the inherently social nature of giving, helping people discover, inspire, and support the causes they care about most. Since launching in September 2021, the Daffy community has grown to thousands, with members’ account sizes ranging from $10 to over $50M. To give with Daffy, visit daffy.org or search “Daffy” in the App Store.