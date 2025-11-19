GE Vernova Secures First Onshore Wind Repower Upgrade Contract Outside the United States with Taiwan Power Company

Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) today announced its first onshore wind repower upgrade agreement outside the United States, signing with Taiwan Power Company (TPC) to supply 25 repower upgrade kits in Taiwan. The announcement was made during the B20 South Africa 2025 Summit in Johannesburg. The milestone international contract builds on GE Vernova’s track record of repowering over 6,000 wind turbines in the United States, extending that expertise to support Taiwan’s decarbonization goals.

Under the agreement, GE Vernova will provide repower upgrade kits to repower 25 GE Vernova 1.5 MW‑70.5m turbines and deliver a five‑year operations and maintenance (O&M) services package. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2025. Initial components are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025, with retrofit installation taking place throughout 2026 and 2027.

Wind repowering enables turbines approaching the end of their designed operational life to be modernized and returned to service with improved reliability and performance. By extending asset life beyond original design life, the project will help TPC continue generating affordable, renewable electricity while maximizing existing infrastructure.

Uzair Memon, Chief Commercial Officer for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind Services Business, said, “As we bring our proven repowering capabilities to customers outside the U.S. for the first time, we’re proud to work with TPC to support Taiwan’s energy transition. The deal also reinforces how our services capabilities drive lifecycle value for our customers through fleet reliability, technology investment and an integrated global supply chain.”

The announcement aligns with one of the recommendations of the Energy Mix & Just Transition policy paper released at the B20 Summit, which calls on stakeholders to accelerate the expansion and modernization of energy infrastructure to increase energy efficiency, access, and reliable power supply. Roger Martella, Chief Corporate Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, GE Vernova, was a co-chair of the group that developed the policy paper.

GE Vernova has a total installed base of approximately 57,000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Building on more than two decades of customer relationships, GE Vernova offers high‑quality, affordable, and sustainable wind solutions — including repowering and life‑extension services — to power the world’s growing energy needs.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

GE Vernova’s Wind segment is focused on delivering a suite of wind products and services to help accelerate a new era of energy by harnessing the power of wind. Technologies provided to customers include the next generation high efficiency 3-megawatt onshore wind turbine and the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine platform, as well as maintenance solutions and life extension optionality.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy.

