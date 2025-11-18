Wasson Enterprise and MOBE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Whole-Person Health Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wasson Enterprise, the family office of Greg Wasson, former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, today announced a strategic collaboration with MOBE. This whole-person health company partners with employers and health plans to improve outcomes and reduce costs. MOBE combines advanced analytics, personalized lifestyle guidance, and pharmacist support to help individuals better manage their physical health, mental well-being, and medication use.

Wasson Enterprise has spent over a decade partnering with innovative healthcare companies, with a focus on expanding the role of pharmacists as trusted healthcare advisors. MOBE’s approach aligns directly with this mission, blending data-driven insights with one-on-one coaching from pharmacists and health guides to deliver measurable results for individuals, employers, and health plans.

“MOBE’s approach to healthcare is transformative for the industry,” said Mike Lingle, Chief Strategy Officer at Wasson Enterprise. “MOBE’s model is both unique and vital to the payer ecosystem. By emphasizing pharmacists as a cornerstone for improving patient outcomes, MOBE is driving significant healthcare savings, achieving almost 8% in year one cost reductions for health plans while enhancing patient well-being.”

MOBE, Minneapolis-based and founded in 2014, delivers personalized health solutions by combining advanced analytics, one-on-one health guidance, and digital tools to empower individuals to optimize their physical health, mental well-being, and medication management. Using a proprietary care model, MOBE identifies a multi-chronic, rising risk population and engages them with tailored support from dedicated health guides and pharmacists who provide ongoing, personalized care. MOBE’s evidence-based model promotes sustainable behavior change, leading to substantial healthcare cost savings for health plans and enhanced quality of life for patients.

This partnership reflects a natural alignment between Greg Wasson’s long-standing vision for pharmacy innovation and MOBE’s modern care model. Wasson has championed expanding the pharmacist’s role as a trusted health advisor. At the same time, MOBE has operationalized that vision at scale—integrating pharmacists and health guides into a proactive, data-driven system that empowers individuals and reduces avoidable costs for payers.

“We are excited to partner with Wasson Enterprise, whose deep expertise in healthcare and operational support will accelerate our growth,” said Mike Ott, CEO of MOBE. “Greg Wasson’s unparalleled understanding of the healthcare landscape, combined with Wasson Enterprise’s proven track record of scaling portfolio companies, positions us to expand our reach and deliver our solutions to more health plans and patients nationwide.”

Wasson Enterprise is committed to advancing healthcare through pharmacy innovation, having most recently led the acquisition and sale of iA. This pharmacy fulfillment company streamlines operations to allow pharmacists to focus on patient care. MOBE’s care model complements Wasson Enterprise’s vision by partnering with health plans to provide targeted populations with access to pharmacists and health guides who support patients on their health journeys. This collaboration underscores Wasson Enterprise’s belief in MOBE’s ability to transform healthcare delivery, driving both cost savings and meaningful health improvements.

About Wasson Enterprise

Wasson Enterprise (WE) is a family office founded in 2016 by Greg and Kim Wasson. The firm strategically invests in and actively supports businesses across the development spectrum—from early-stage startups to venture-backed companies and private equity opportunities. While sector agnostic in approach, WE leverages its deep expertise in retail, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, and fulfillment operations. The team provides comprehensive operational support to portfolio companies, helping drive sustainable growth and value creation. For more information, visit wassonenterprise.com.

About MOBE

MOBE is a whole-person health company dedicated to helping individuals live healthier and happier lives through personalized, evidence-based clinical and non-clinical interventions. Combining advanced data analytics, one-on-one health guidance and digital tools, MOBE empowers individuals to optimize their physical health, mental well-being, and medication management. MOBE partners with employers and health plans to reduce healthcare claims costs by an average of 7.5% in the first year while enhancing participant satisfaction and well-being. Learn more at mobeforlife.com.