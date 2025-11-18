Slope and Samsung Bring Net 60/90 to Samsung Business Checkout, Powered by Real-Time AI Underwriting

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slope, the AI-powered credit and risk infrastructure provider backed by J.P. Morgan and Samsung Electronics America, today announced a partnership to offer U.S. business buyers flexible payment options directly within Samsung Business checkout. Eligible buyers will see both Net 60 and Net 90 options with instant credit decisions powered by Slope’s real-time underwriting, giving buyers greater control over their working capital.

By pairing Samsung’s scale with Slope’s AI underwriting, we’re expanding access to financing at the moment of purchase. Share

The Samsung B2B eCommerce team is focused on serving SMB and enterprise customers with faster approvals and longer terms than traditional Net 30, with payment options that reduce friction at checkout. The new program powered by Slope is designed to increase order volume and lift average order values in line with these goals.

“Modern B2B checkout should feel as simple as a card, only smarter,” said Lawrence Lin Murata, CEO and Co-founder of Slope. “By pairing Samsung’s scale with Slope’s AI underwriting, we’re expanding access to financing at the moment of purchase, while keeping merchant operations intact from checkout to reconciliation.”

At checkout, eligible buyers can select Net 60/90 within the Samsung Business payment experience and receive decisions in seconds based on live transaction and financial data. For enterprise customers, approved buyers receive a reusable line of credit with blanket terms, which will allow authorized agents to place orders without having to set up terms on a per-order basis.

Samsung checkout supports the complex realities of B2B commerce, including partial settlements and trade-in flows for devices, both of which are areas that have historically made embedded financing challenging at enterprise scale.

The financing options began rolling out to U.S. Samsung Business customers in Q3 of 2025, and come just weeks after Slope unveiled a major collaboration with Alibaba.com, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of intelligent payment solutions for some of the world’s largest marketplaces and brands.

About Slope

Slope is pioneering the next generation of AI-powered credit and risk infrastructure, enabling platforms and enterprises to embed seamless financial capabilities directly into their user experiences. With real-time underwriting and instant, intelligent capital deployment, Slope helps businesses unlock growth, reduce friction, and serve customers better. Learn more at slopepay.com.

Disclosure: Slope is a financial technology company, not a bank. Credit products are originated by Lead Bank, Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval.