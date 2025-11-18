Netcracker and NEC Implement Critical BSS Functions for Leading Japanese Operator KDDI

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology and NEC Corporation announced today that Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI will deploy Netcracker Digital Commerce & Monetization, part of the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform, as the foundation of its long-term BSS strategy.

With support from its parent company, NEC, which will serve as the prime system integrator on the project, Netcracker will deploy its Active Mediation to help KDDI optimize and streamline operations through improved resource utilization and the ability to perform in-house development while assuring the continuation of high-quality services for end customers.

With the next-generation mediation solution, KDDI will be able to improve development, operations and troubleshooting through the new system’s configurability and flexibility, resulting in better self-sufficiency and control.

“KDDI is thrilled to continue our partnership with both Netcracker and NEC as we transform our IT landscape to support the goal of continuous growth and business innovations,” said Kentaro Omura, Deputy General Manager at KDDI. “By selecting Netcracker for the important area of mediation, we are confident in a successful deployment and further benefits to our long-term IT strategy of cloud transformation and the efficient utilization of commoditized package solutions.”

“We are honored to have KDDI trust Netcracker and NEC with its key strategic initiative for cloud transformation and utilization of out-of-the-box software by selecting our award-winning, digital-first BSS platform,” said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. “The quality of services to end users is of the utmost importance to KDDI, while also continuing to innovate and expand their business and services portfolio, and we are confident we can help KDDI meet both goals and look forward to our continued partnership.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.