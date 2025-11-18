Sidus Space and Lonestar Data Holdings, LLC Drive Rapid Progress on Commercial Pathfinder Mission with Completion of Kickoff Meeting and System Requirements Review

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space® (NASDAQ: SIDU) (“Sidus” or the “Company”), an innovative space and defense technology company, today announced revenue associated milestones on the Lonestar Data Holdings, Inc. (“Lonestar”) Commercial Pathfinder Mission. Following the contract signing, the companies have successfully completed the mission kickoff meeting and System Requirements Review (SRR), marking rapid advancement toward full mission execution with initial payment received.

These achievements are part of the contract supporting Lonestar’s Commercial Pathfinder Mission to validate Lonestar’s advanced in-space data storage solution. This solution includes secure data uplink, long-term data storage, rapid onboard AI-driven processing via FeatherEdge™ (Sidus Space’s edge computer featuring the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ GPU) and on-demand downlink of critical data directly from orbit.

Sidus is contracted to design, develop, test, and integrate Lonestar’s Data Storage Module into its next LizzieSat® launch as one of several hosted payloads, and will provide post-launch commissioning. Data transmission and storage will be priced separately as a recurring data as a service contract.

“We moved quickly from contract signing into active execution,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “The successful kickoff and SRR underscore our ability to accelerate complex commercial missions from concept to orbit. This program once again demonstrates the adaptability of our LizzieSat platform and its role in enabling next-generation orbital data infrastructure.”

Mission Objectives:

Sidus Space:

Design, develop, and test Lonestar’s payload

Integrate the payload into LizzieSat-5 platform

Conduct full system-level and environmental testing prior to launch

Lonestar:

Deliver secure, sovereign, long-term data storage

Demonstrate edge processing for selective downlink

Utilize high-speed X-band communications for efficient data transfer

“The momentum of this mission reflects the strength of our partnership with Sidus,” said Steve Eisele, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings, Inc. “With kickoff and SRR complete, we’re on track to advance our vision of sovereign, secure orbital data storage for our global customers.”

The next milestone, the Preliminary Design Review (PDR), is scheduled for early December 2025. This mission strengthens the growing partnership between Sidus and Lonestar, paving the way for resilient, commercial-grade data networks from LEO to cislunar space.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology provider offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

About Lonestar Data Holdings

Lonestar Data Holdings is a pioneering data center company using space technology for secure, sovereign and accessible off-Earth data storage and other services for resiliency and continuity of operations purposes. Leveraging multiple orbits including Low Earth Orbit and Cislunar orbits, it provides Resiliency as a Service (RaaS) by backing up terrestrial data centers through an independent and air-gapped space-based network.

Founded by experts in cloud and space sectors, Lonestar applies exponential technologies to in-space data storage to protect critical data for government and enterprise clients alike. Backed by investors including Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund, Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures.

In February 2024 and 2025, Lonestar successfully tested its first small data storage payload from the Moon and Cislunar space. The company is rolling out its first commercial service in LEO in Q4 2026 and will continue to build off its successes and expand into multiple orbits, including Cislunar space.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.