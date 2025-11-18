IVI RMA North America Partners with Mid-Iowa Fertility

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IVI RMA North America, a leader in fertility care and assisted reproduction, today announced a new partnership with Mid-Iowa Fertility (MIF), central Iowa’s only full-service fertility center and one of only two fertility centers in the state. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mid-Iowa Fertility to the IVI RMA family and bring the best global fertility science to patients in the Hawkeye State,” said Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA North America. “We are always focused on ways to expand access to critical fertility treatments to meet the growing need for care across North America and look forward to helping Iowans realize their dreams of building families.”

Established in 1993 in Clive, Iowa, Mid-Iowa Fertility combines individualized, tailored fertility care with state-of-the-art onsite IVF laboratory, hospital affiliations, and experienced clinical staff. Led by Drs. Donald Young, Brian Cooper, and Trenton Place, who have more than 40 years of combined experience, MIF offers the most advanced, comprehensive infertility diagnosis and treatments and assisted reproductive services available partnering with local and national programs to provide a full suite of third-party reproductive options to patients. The clinic has been a member of Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) since 1993, and Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI) and Society for Reproductive Surgeons since 1998.

“We are excited to join IVI RMA North America, the pioneers of science-based fertility treatment and recognized leaders in patient-centered care,” said Dr. Brian Cooper, newly appointed Medical Director of Mid-Iowa Fertility. “This partnership will allow us to benefit from IVI RMA’s cutting-edge research and global best practices to expand access and continue delivering the latest in reproductive technology to our patients.”

The partnership reinforces IVI RMA North America’s commitment to delivering exceptional, evidence-based, patient-centered fertility care to the greatest number of patients. This brings the total number of locations that IVI RMA North America operates to 69. MIF is one of only two IVF clinics within a 100+ mile radius of Des Moines and serves an area that stretches across three neighboring states. MIF’s 22 full-time employees add to IVI RMA’s Global network of more than 5,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries.

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 24 IVF laboratories and has helped women and couples achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network’s scientists have published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's leading reproductive medicine group committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs nearly 6,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.