Central State Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Expand Digital Services, Strengthen Member Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central State Credit Union (“CSCU”) has selected Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking provider, enabling the credit union to provide a modern, user-friendly experience for its members. The platform will provide Central State members with an array of services, including credit monitoring, integrated card controls, bill pay, and a fully navigable online and mobile interface.

"With Mahalo, our members will enjoy a modern, intuitive, and secure digital banking experience designed around their evolving needs. We’re confident this partnership positions us and our members for continued success.” Share

“Delivering an exceptional member experience has always been our top priority, and we’re thrilled to take it to the next level,” said Paul Kramer, President and CEO of CSCU. “After an in-depth review of digital banking vendors, Mahalo clearly rose to the top, not just for its powerful platform and innovative capabilities, but for its deep integration with Symitar and its commitment to partnership and delivery excellence. With Mahalo, our members will enjoy a modern, intuitive, and secure digital banking experience designed around their evolving needs. We’re confident this partnership positions us and our members for continued success.”

Mahalo’s platform will enable CSCU members to more easily manage their finances and access a full range of digital tools through an integrated online and mobile experience. These enhancements will allow CSCU to expand its remote service capabilities, reduce friction in daily transactions, and deliver a more modern, connected member experience. Key features include SavvyMoney credit monitoring tools that provide actionable insights to help members strengthen their financial health, Zelle integration for fast and secure peer-to-peer transfers across financial institutions, and credit card integration within the digital banking platform for simplified access and management.

“The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and Mahalo’s platform equips CSCU to stay ahead of member expectations,” Kramer said. “The technology’s flexibility and scalability will allow us to continuously improve our digital offerings, reduce friction, and deliver personalized financial solutions that align with our members’ goals.”

“CSCU’s commitment to delivering a seamless and intuitive digital experience reflects exactly what our platform was built to support,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “We design technology to drive meaningful, member-centric impact and help credit unions stay ahead of evolving expectations through continuous innovation. By working closely with CSCU’s team, we are implementing a solution that empowers members to manage their finances with confidence while supporting the credit union’s long-term digital growth strategy.”

About CSCU

Founded in 1936, Central State Credit Union (CSCU) was originally established to provide low-cost financial services to state employees across several California counties. Today, CSCU proudly serves as a community credit union open to anyone who lives, works, or worships in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Amador, or Calaveras Counties. With more than 18,000 members and over $240 million in assets, CSCU offers a full suite of financial products and services designed to help members achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit centralstatecu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com