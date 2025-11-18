Motive and GEICO partner to deliver safer roads and insurance savings for organizations with commercial fleets

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, and GEICO, one of the largest and most recognized insurers in the United States, today announced a partnership to improve driver safety and lower insurance costs for businesses that operate commercial fleets. As GEICO expands its presence in the commercial auto space, the partnership underscores its commitment to delivering innovative solutions, competitive rates, and exceptional service. As a preferred partner in GEICO’s DriveEasy Pro telematics program, Motive enables new policyholders who install its Driver Safety and Fleet Management products and share dash cam and electronic logging device (ELD) data to unlock savings of up to 10% on premiums.

“As we expand our commercial trucking insurance offerings nationwide, partnerships like this with Motive are essential to delivering the comprehensive protection and value that trucking professionals deserve." Share

Across the physical economy – from transportation and logistics to construction, field service, and energy – companies operating commercial vehicles have faced increased premiums due to limited competition and escalating jury awards. In 2024, $10 million-plus nuclear verdicts reached record highs, while $100 million-plus verdicts nearly doubled. At the same time, U.S. roadway fatalities remained high, with more than 44,000 preventable deaths. GEICO is stepping in to reverse this trend by expanding into the commercial auto space and partnering with Motive to deliver a better path forward — combining proven AI-powered safety and fleet management technology to give businesses greater choice, enhanced safety, and lower costs.

“Driver safety is central to Motive’s mission to build AI-powered tools that make work safer, more productive, and more profitable,” said Ian White, Head of Insurance Partnerships at Motive. “With distracted driving at an all-time high, organizations need AI-powered Driver Safety technology they can trust. Partnering with GEICO turns safety into a business advantage, unlocking risk insights, lowering costs, and most importantly, preventing accidents on the road.”

The program is live today for new GEICO policyholders in select U.S. states, with nationwide expansion continuing throughout 2026. Existing customers can gain access in the future.

“As we expand our commercial trucking insurance offerings nationwide, partnerships like this with Motive are essential to delivering the comprehensive protection and value that trucking professionals deserve,” said Rishi Arora, Head of Commercial Product & Pricing at GEICO. “Incentivizing GEICO policyholders to install Motive’s safety and fleet management technologies underscores our shared mission for improving road safety.”

GEICO joins more than 40 carriers, Managing General Agents (MGAs), and captives in the Motive Insurance Partner Program. By integrating insurance incentives with Motive’s platform, organizations can gain a real-time, integrated view into driver behavior, vehicle health, fuel, maintenance, and spend—helping them maximize uptime, cut costs, and run at peak performance.

With Motive’s integrated Driver Safety and Fleet Management products, fleet managers can:

Prevent collisions: Detect risky behaviors like drowsiness, close following, and distracted driving.

Detect risky behaviors like drowsiness, close following, and distracted driving. Resolve claims faster: Automated collision reports provide insurers with real-time data to triage and resolve cases quickly.

Automated collision reports provide insurers with real-time data to triage and resolve cases quickly. Exonerate drivers when it matters most: The Motive AI Dashcam captures clear video evidence to counter false claims and reduce costs.

The Motive AI Dashcam captures clear video evidence to counter false claims and reduce costs. Gain full-fleet visibility: Access real-time data on driver behavior, vehicle location, and utilization—all in one platform.

Access real-time data on driver behavior, vehicle location, and utilization—all in one platform. Coach effectively: Automate coaching with AI-driven alerts and video-based tools that support high-impact, personalized driver training.

Automate coaching with AI-driven alerts and video-based tools that support high-impact, personalized driver training. Stay compliant with confidence: Simplify regulatory compliance with tools to meet Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requirements.

To enroll, start a quote with GEICO by visiting the Motive x GEICO Partner Page or Motive App Marketplace. Read the blog post to learn more: https://gomotive.com/blog/motive-geico-partnership/

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. GEICO, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Visit GEICO.com for a quote or to learn more.