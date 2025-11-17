Northern Trust Selected by Osmosis Investment Management Netherlands to Provide Middle Office Servicing

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that it has been appointed by Osmosis Investment Management NL B.V. (Osmosis NL) to provide middle office support including investment operations outsourcing (IOO), collateral management and currency management.

Osmosis NL is a sustainable fixed income asset manager based in the Netherlands. An affiliate of UK-based Osmosis Investment Management UK Limited (“Osmosis UK”) and a member of the Osmosis Group of Companies, Osmosis NL operates under the unified Osmosis brand. The businesses combine investment expertise and operational excellence to deliver competitive, sustainability-focused investment solutions across both equity and credit markets.

Clive Bellows, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Northern Trust said: “We are proud to strengthen our collaboration with Osmosis to include supporting their growth in the Netherlands. As they continue to refine their operating model, we’re pleased to provide the middle office infrastructure to support that journey. By continually evolving our middle office capabilities across Europe, Northern Trust remains dedicated to providing the technology and operational excellence our clients need to meet the increasing complexity of today’s investment landscape.”

Albert Wisgerhof, COO and CFO, Osmosis NL said: “As we established ourselves in the Netherlands, we were looking for a provider that could match our entrepreneurial mindset and support our long-term growth. Northern Trust stood out for their flexibility, scale, and technology, and we’re confident in their ability to support us as we grow our business and deliver on our clients’ needs.”

Northern Trust provides a complete set of services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes. Automated currency management solutions are offered through Northern Trust’s Global Foreign Exchange business to support distribution strategies through the full currency management lifecycle.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About Northern Trust Banking & Markets

Northern Trust Banking & Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by NTGS SE in the EEA, Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States, member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.