Innovating for Financial Well-Being: OWF Backs Penny Finance

OLYMPIA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penny Finance, the digital financial planning platform built to make money advice accessible, personalized, and easy to act on, today announced a strategic investment from One Washington Financial (OWF), the wholly owned holding company of WSECU.

Accessible Financial Planning, For Everyone

Penny Finance, a Credit Union Service Organization, makes building wealth simple. Through guided goals and an intuitive digital planner, Penny helps members understand their spending, grow their savings, eliminate debt, and start investing with confidence.

Whether someone is just getting started, managing student loans, or planning for retirement, Penny offers jargon-free, judgment-free guidance that fits into everyday life—100% online.

“Our mission has always been to give everyone—not just the wealthy—access to trusted financial planning,” said Crissi Cole, Founder & CEO of Penny Finance. “Investors like OWF make it possible for us to keep innovating and delivering tools that meet the needs nearly half of Americans served by community-minded credit unions.”

“We are thrilled to support Penny Finance in their journey with credit unions and their members. Their approach to a personal finance platform is unique; It aligns with how real people think and feel about money,” said Scott Daukas, Principal of OWF. “Early-stage companies like Penny are needed to solve these industry problems, and OWF is proud to be a part of the investor team that powers them.”

Paul Kirkbride, CEO of OWF and COO of WSECU, added, “We’ve been searching for a solution that delivers meaningful financial planning for all — from young adults just starting out, to families preparing to buy a home, to our own employees. Strategically, we see broad potential for Penny Finance’s approach across the credit union industry, offering a truly comprehensive way to help people take control of their money and build confidence.”

Strategic Investment in Financial Inclusion

This latest investment adds to backing from institutional investors including Curql Fund, Kapor Capital, and Techstars x Pivotal Ventures—underscoring strong industry support for Penny’s mission to democratize financial planning and close the wealth gap in America.

About Penny Finance

Penny Finance is on a mission to help more people get out of debt and into investing. The platform provides digital-first financial wellness solutions to credit unions, connecting members’ financial goals directly to relevant credit union products and services. Learn more at www.penny-finance.com.

About One Washington Financial (OWF)

One Washington Financial (OWF) is a wholly owned subsidiary of WSECU, based in Olympia, WA. OWF exists to advance financial well-being and equity for credit union members and their communities by investing in innovative, early-stage partners driving the credit union industry forward.

About Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU)

Founded in 1957 by a small group of Washington state employees, WSECU is now a not-for-profit credit union with over 330,000 members, 25 branches, and $5.1 billion in assets. Open to all Washington residents, WSECU has appeared on Forbes’ Best-In-State Credit Unions list for five consecutive years and invests 4% of its annual net income back into the communities it serves.