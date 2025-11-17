Astra Service Partners Invests in Leading Industrial Refrigeration Service Provider, Berg Industrial Service

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced today that it has partnered with Berg Industrial Service (“Berg”), a leading industrial refrigeration service and solutions provider serving facilities throughout Canada. Astra partners with exceptional service companies and provides the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 1973, Berg provides expert refrigeration solutions to industrial facilities across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia. Berg’s team of skilled technicians is dedicated to complete customer satisfaction across all industrial process chiller and cooling system needs.

“We are very excited to join the Astra network,” said Mark Edwards, CEO of Berg. “We look forward to exploring and adopting the best practices we will find throughout the network. We believe this will enhance the training and performance of our technicians, leading to better and stronger support for our customers.”

“Berg’s strong reputation and highly skilled team embody the qualities Astra values most in a partner,” said Evan Forosisky, Astra Group President. “Together, we look forward to building on their legacy and further expanding our footprint in the Canadian market.”

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium service providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting top talent in the industry, Astra fuels the growth and operational excellence of its partner companies, enabling business owners to take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Berg Industrial Service

With over 50 years of experience, Berg has become one of Canada’s most trusted industrial refrigeration service and solutions providers. The Berg team works with clients to deliver quality service across a wide range of thermal process control needs to industrial facilities throughout Canada and around the world. For more information, please visit bergservice.com.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services holding company that invests in market-leading businesses. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors. Orion is the holding company that supports Astra Service Partners. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.